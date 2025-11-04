Eye Tracking Technology Market Forecast Trends Report 2025-2034: Increasing Demand from Various End Use Sectors and Increasing Demand for Real-Time Data to Bolster Growth

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Eye Tracking Technology Market Size and Share - Outlook Report, Forecast Trends and Growth Analysis (2025-2034)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global eye tracking technology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.00% in the forecast period of 2025-2034 to reach a value of approximately USD 5.60 Billion by 2034.



Growing Investments in Consumer Behaviour Research and the Increasing Adoption of Assistive Communication Devices to Augment the Eye Tracking Technology Industry Growth



Based on applications, the increasing utilisation of eye tracking technology for consumer behaviour research and the growing adoption of eye tracking-based assistive communication devices are aiding the growth of the overall industry. The data obtained from eye tracking technology helps to analyse consumer behaviour by assessing the gaze pattern of viewers on e-commerce platforms, thus, providing valuable insights to the users. Further, assistive technology can help individuals with cognitive or physical disabilities by making the process much easier and faster.



Increasing Demand from Various End Use Sectors to Aid the Growth of the Eye Tracking Technology Industry



The growing demand for intelligent security systems in military and aerospace industries is resulting in increased adoption of eye tracking technology. The growing investments in defence sector and surveillance technology are aiding the growth of the segment. Meanwhile, there has been a rise in demand for AR/VR devices with eye-tacking technology. Thus, the growing utilisation of eye tracking technology as an input mechanism in consumer electronics and gaming devices is expected to significantly contribute to the market growth over the forecast period.



Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the robust growth over the forecast period owing to the growing acceptance of technology, increasing investments in R&D activities, and rising awareness regrading eye tracking technology across the region. The advancements in consumer electronics and automotive sectors, particularly in Japan and China, are expected to drive the regional industry growth.

Technological Advancements and the Increasing Demand for Real-Time Data to Bolster the Growth of the Eye Tracking Technology Industry



The rapid advancements in technology and the growing demand for real-time data to analyse consumer behaviour are the major factors driving the growth of the market. The proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI) and the increasing adoption of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) in consumer electronics and other sectors, including automotive, are significantly contributing to the industry growth. The growing utilisation of smart sensors for process control and decision making and the increasing preference for contactless biometrics are expected to be the major industry trends over the forecast period. However, the high installation cost and the lack of technical standardization may restrict the growth of the market.



Key Industry Players in the Global Eye Tracking Technology Market



The report gives a detailed analysis of the following key players in the global eye tracking technology market, covering their competitive landscape, capacity, and latest developments like mergers, acquisitions, and investments, expansions of capacity, and plant turnarounds. The comprehensive report provides an in-depth assessment of the market based on the Porter's five forces model along with giving a SWOT analysis.

Tobii AB

ERGONEERS GmbH

EyeTech Digital Systems, Inc.

Mirametrix inc.

iMotions A/S

Smart Eye AB

Eye Tracking Technology: Market Segmentation



Eye tracking technology refers to a sensor technology that can capture the eye movement of an individual, thus, measuring the activity of eyes. It helps to determine the point of user's gaze or the gazing location of a person. It can also provide the data regarding blink frequency of a person and the reaction of pupil to different stimulus.



By component, the market is divided into:

Hardware

Software

Others

Based on type, the industry can be segmented into:

Eye Attached Tracking

Optical Tracking

Electrooculography

The market is bifurcated based on location type into:

Remote

Mobile

The various applications of eye tracking technology include:

Assistive Communication

Consumer Behaviour Research

Usability Testing

Academic Research

Others

On the basis of end use, the industry can be categorised into:

Healthcare

Retail

Automotive

Military and Aerospace

IT and Telecommunication

Entertainment

Others

The regional markets for the product include:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ml7ckw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.