Davis Commodities Expands into the FMCG Market: A Bold Step Towards a Dynamic Future

SINGAPORE, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Davis Commodities Limited, we have always believed in growth through innovation, adaptability, and vision. For decades, we’ve built a strong foundation as a trusted global trader of agricultural commodities, bringing essential products like sugar, rice, and oil to markets around the world.

Today, we’re proud to announce an exciting new chapter in our journey: the expansion of our business into the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) market under our new entity: Davis Commodities SEA Pte. Ltd.

Why FMCG & Why Now?

The global FMCG industry is evolving faster than ever, driven by shifting consumer habits, growing middle-class markets, and the rise of digital commerce. As a company deeply rooted in the trade of everyday essentials, this expansion is a natural next step, allowing us to move closer to the end consumer and create even greater value across the supply chain.

With our expertise in sourcing, logistics, and international trade, Davis Commodities is uniquely positioned to enter the FMCG market with agility, insight, and credibility. This move enables us to diversify our portfolio, build sustainable brands, and capture new growth opportunities in one of the most dynamic sectors in Southeast Asia.

Introducing Davis Commodities SEA Pte. Ltd.

Davis Commodities SEA Pte. Ltd. will focus on bringing high-quality, accessible FMCG products to consumers across the region, leveraging our strong distribution network and long-standing relationships with suppliers and partners worldwide.

Our expansion will not only open new business opportunities but also strengthen our regional presence and brand recognition. We envision a future where Davis Commodities becomes synonymous not only with raw commodity excellence but also with trusted consumer products that enhance everyday living.

Commitment to Sustainable Growth

Our expansion into FMCG is guided by the same principles that have underpinned Davis Commodities’ success: integrity, consistency, and sustainable value creation. We remain focused on responsible growth, ensuring that every strategic move enhances shareholder value and contributes positively to the communities we serve. Through this initiative, Davis Commodities seeks to build a resilient, future-ready business that is well-positioned to adapt to changing global consumption patterns and deliver enduring returns.



About Davis Commodities Limited

Based in Singapore, Davis Commodities Limited is an agricultural commodity trading company that specializes in trading sugar, rice, and oil and fat products in various markets, including Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The Company sources, markets, and distributes commodities under two main brands: Maxwill and Taffy in Singapore. The Company also provides customers of its commodity offerings with complementary and ancillary services, such as warehouse handling and storage and logistics services. The Company utilizes an established global network of third-party commodity suppliers and logistics service providers to distribute sugar, rice, and oil and fat products to customers in over 20 countries, as of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

For more information, visit https://ir.daviscl.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by terms such as “believe,” “project,” “predict,” “budget,” “forecast,” “continue,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions or negative versions of those expressions.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, therefore, subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Company’s filings with the SEC identify and discuss other important risks and uncertainties that could cause events and results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. Davis Commodities Limited assumes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.