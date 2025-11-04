Two Days Left to Register! Charlotte C-suite executives invited to HMG Strategy’s 11th Annual C-Level Technology Leadership Summit on November 6, 2025

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Register Now – Limited Seating! C-suite executives from Charlotte, N.C. seeking fresh insight into how technology drives growth, reinvents the enterprise and elevates leadership impact, are invited to attend HMG Strategy’s 11th Annual Charlotte C-Level Technology Leadership Summit on November 6, 2025. This highly anticipated premier technology event is designed for CIOs, CISOs, CEOs, and technology leaders who want to accelerate career ascent, strengthen their IT leadership skills, and connect with peers at the highest levels of the C-suite. The summit is no cost to qualified attendees.





“It’s more important than ever for top-tier CIOs, CISOs, and senior technology leaders to share knowledge and strategies that will help their organizations innovate and thrive,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “Through our CIO Conferences and CISO Leadership forums, we provide a trusted platform where executives connect, inspire, and reinvent their approaches to leadership, cybersecurity, AI, and digital transformation. At HMG, our mission is to foster authentic network connections, deliver actionable insight, and help executives build trusted branding for their careers and companies.”



Key topics at the 11th Annual Charlotte C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will include:

Navigating the Innovation and Invention Supercycle

Securing the Future Against Geopolitical Cyber Risks

Using AI and Cutting-Edge Technologies and Partnerships to Boost Business Performance

Reskilling and Upskilling the Tech Workforce for the GenAI-enabled Enterprise

Making Security a Competitive Advantage

Visionary Leaders Harnessing Tomorrow's Technology

In particular, Maria Demaree, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Business and Digital Transformation and CIO at Lockheed Martin, will speak on Lockheed Martin’s digital transformation, and Adam Boitnott, Founder and CEO at Hylaine, will speak on the tech leader’s role in shaping the AI future.



Other scheduled speakers for the 11th Annual Charlotte CIO Leadership and Technology Leadership Summit include:

Bhavana Bartholf, Executive Vice President Commercial Sales and Strategy, Compass Group

Angela Bhurji, Vice President of IT - Digital Employee Experience, Honeywell

Ivy Chin, Former Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Fortune 200 Company and Independent Director

Christopher Desautel, Technology Value Accelerator Advisor, Goldman Sachs Asset Mgt (PE)

Richard Donaldson, Senior Vice President and CIO, Duke Energy

Rick Doten, Vice President, Information Security, Centene Corp.

Charlitta Hatch, Chief Data and Analytics Officer, City of Charlotte

Todd Inskeep, Founder and Executive Cybersecurity Advisor, Incovate Solutions

Jim Marascio, Principal and CEO, Equals 11

Amy Nichols, Head of IAM Execution and Governance, Cyber Security, Wells Fargo

John Opala, Vice President and Global CISO, HANES Brands Inc.

Ravi Ramaraj, Senior Vice President and CIO, Wastequip

Melissa Sawyer, Director of Client Engagement and SIM President, Hylaine & SIM Charlotte

Saurabh Shah, Vice President of IT, Shaw Industries

Brian Stone, Regional Sales Director, Southeast, Cyera

KaLee Strawbridge, Senior Manager, Information Security, Lowe's Companies

Lalit Thakur, Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Nissan Motor Corp.

(Speaker list subject to change.)



In addition, HMG Strategy will present several Charlotte-area executives with the HMG Strategy 2025–2026 Global Leadership Institute Awards, recognizing CIOs, CISOs, and technology leaders who are reshaping their organizations and industries.



The event will be held at the Providence Country Club, 6001 Providence Country Club Drive, Charlotte, N.C.

Valued Partners so far for the 11th Annual Charlotte C-Level Technology Leadership Summit include:

Presenting Partner: Hylaine

Platinum Partners: Rimini Street, YASH Technologies

Gold Partner: Moveworks

Supporting Partners: UiPath, Welcomely.io

Innovation Accelerator Partners: Cyera, Surf AI

Strategic Partners: Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry, Russell Reynolds Associates, Spencer Stuart

Alliance Partners: Cyberstarts, Greylock Partners, GTM Capital, Lightspeed, Menlo Ventures, Sequoia



Registration for the 11th Annual Charlotte CIO Summit and C-Level Technology Leadership Summit is now open.



In addition to this CIO event, HMG Strategy has opened registration for just four more CIO Summits and CIO conferences across the United States and Canada in 2025.



Can’t make it yourself? Tell a colleague! The summit is no cost to qualified attendees.

