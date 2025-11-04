New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Progresses Through Roadmap Phase 2 as It Nears $20M Raised

Dubai, UAE, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DeFi crypto market is gaining global attention as investors focus on projects that offer transparency, security and utility. One of the standout names this quarter is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol that’s earning recognition for its clear roadmap and steady progress. The project has now moved into the second phase of development, bringing it closer to launching its core features and marking a major step forward in its journey to become a leading player in DeFi.

Presale Momentum Reaches New Milestone

Mutuum Finance’s presale has grown steadily since its launch, showing constant demand through every stage. The project has now raised over $18.4 million, closing in on the $20 million milestone. More than 18,000 holders have already joined, and over 790 million MUTM tokens have been sold, marking roughly 85% allocation of the current phase.

In Phase 6, tokens are priced at $0.035. Once this round sells out, the price will increase to $0.04, before reaching the confirmed launch price of $0.06. Early buyers from Phase 1, when the token was priced at $0.01, have already seen a nearly 3x MUTM surge.

Mutuum Finance’s presale follows a fixed-price, fixed-allocation model, where each stage closes once its set supply is fully sold. This approach creates clear transparency and prevents price manipulation. The pace of sellouts has accelerated with every phase, suggesting growing awareness and confidence in the project’s roadmap.

Entering Roadmap Phase 2

Mutuum Finance has officially entered Phase 2 of its development roadmap, marking another key milestone. This phase builds on the foundations set in Phase 1, which focused on protocol design, architecture, and smart-contract audits.

Phase 2 centers on testing, integration, and technical refinement as the project prepares for the upcoming V1 protocol launch on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025. This testnet will act as the first live demonstration of Mutuum Finance’s decentralized lending system, allowing users to experience the platform’s key components before the mainnet rollout.

At its core, Mutuum Finance operates as a non-custodial DeFi protocol that allows users to lend and borrow assets through smart contracts. When a user deposits crypto such as ETH or USDT, they receive mtTokens, which serve as yield-bearing receipts representing their deposits. For example, depositing 1 ETH provides 1 mtETH, which increases in value over time as borrowers pay interest.

Borrowers can access funds by providing collateral, with interest rates determined dynamically by supply and demand in the liquidity pool. Mutuum Finance’s Loan-to-Value (LTV) system ensures responsible lending — if collateral value drops below the safety threshold, the Liquidator Bot automatically triggers liquidation to protect the protocol from losses.

This automated structure minimizes human error and ensures that lending and borrowing remain fully transparent. It also allows the platform to scale efficiently as more users and assets are added.

Focus on Security and Transparency

Security remains one of Mutuum Finance’s strongest priorities. The project recently completed a CertiK audit, receiving a 90/100 Token Scan score, which signals high reliability and adherence to secure coding standards.

To further reinforce trust, the team operates a $50,000 bug bounty program, encouraging external developers to test the protocol and report potential vulnerabilities. This open-audit environment helps identify and fix issues early, ensuring that the platform meets the highest standards of safety before the mainnet launch.

Transparency also extends to community engagement. The project’s 24-hour leaderboard has become one of its most popular features, rewarding the top daily contributor with $500 worth of MUTM tokens. This leaderboard not only keeps investors active but also ensures that all presale contributions are visible in real time.

Additionally, Mutuum Finance has simplified access for participants by allowing direct card payments for MUTM purchases. There are no purchase limits, which means both small and large investors can take part easily — a feature rarely seen in early-stage DeFi projects.

Growing Investor Confidence

The strong fundraising momentum and rapid sellouts suggest increasing investor confidence in Mutuum Finance’s long-term direction. Many early participants view the project’s structured roadmap, transparent tokenomics, and working development plan as indicators of serious progress.

The transition into Phase 2 shows that Mutuum Finance is not just advancing on paper but actively delivering according to its timeline. The focus now shifts to technical validation, where the team aims to finalize on-chain integrations, improve interface functionality, and prepare for testnet operations.

With the presale now nearing on $20 million raised, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has positioned itself among the most notable new crypto projects in DeFi this year. Entering Phase 2 represents not only a technical achievement but also a signal that the project is steadily moving from concept to execution.

As the team prepares for its Sepolia Testnet launch in Q4 2025, anticipation continues to grow across the crypto community. Each milestone, from smart-contract testing to liquidity module deployment, brings Mutuum Finance closer to becoming a fully operational DeFi ecosystem designed around safety, transparency, and scalability.

With 85% of Phase 6 already sold out and the next price increase approaching, Mutuum Finance is progressing exactly as outlined in its roadmap and that consistency is quickly becoming one of its defining strengths.

