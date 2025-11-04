Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) Business Analysis Report 2025: Market Opportunities in Media Rights and Sponsorships, with Lucrative Deals Poised to Expand

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Business of Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The "Business of WNBA 2025" report takes a deep dive into the premier competition for women's basketball in the United States. The report explores the biggest rights across the league, specifically looking at the main media and sponsorship rights attached to the WNBA, as well the main sponsorship rights and annual values of the 13 competing teams. The report also looks at market viewership, profiles individual teams and offers social media following comparisons against teams, other American sports leagues.



The 2025 season marks the last year of its current media rights cycle, with its annual value due to grow from $60 million to $200 million from the start of the 2026 season. The league has 59 sponsorship deals worth $105.5 million this season. All 13 teams are linked to an active patch and front-of-shirt sponsor this season.



Key Highlights

Overview of the media rights landscape

Global media and sponsor partners explored

Breakdown of the sponsorship deals including annual values

Individual team profiles

Team market comparison by sponsorship

Connected social media followers.

Scope

The main aims of this report is to highlight commercial landscape across the WNBA. The report aims to break down the key commercial revenue streams for the league and its affiliated teams. It goes into detail on the key partnerships including its centralized rights with Nike, its main US broadcasters, jersey patch, front-of-shirt and back-of-shirt partnerships.

Reasons to Buy

WNBA is the premier basketball competition in the world and in Caitlin Clark, is now linked to one of the female superstars in global sport. The commercial value and overall popularity of the league are growing at an accelerated rate since Clark's arrival and this report highlights where this growth is happening.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview



2. Media Landscape



3. League Sponsorship Landscape



4. Team Sponsorship Landscape



5. Team Sponsorship Overview



6. Team Profiles



7. WNBA Finals



8. Additional Revenue



9. Social Media



10. Appendix



Key Data Tables

Home market broadcasters

Regional broadcasters

Global broadcasters

WNBA ticket revenue

Social Media Followings

