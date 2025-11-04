Cas12 Protein Market Report 2025: Market Led by Thermo Fisher, Bio-Techne and IDT, With APAC Set for Fastest Growth Despite Trade-Driven Supply Challenges - Global Forecast to 2029 and 2034

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cas12 Protein Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Cas12 protein market's landscape has been evolving rapidly, demonstrating significant growth. Projections indicate a rise from $1.95 billion in 2024 to $2.26 billion in 2025, with a robust CAGR of 15.9%. This growth is underpinned by increased government investments in biotechnology, a surge in demand for diagnostic solutions in developing regions, integration with next-gen sequencing platforms, and advancements in protein engineering techniques enhancing Cas12 specificity.

Forecasts further reveal the Cas12 protein market expanding to $4.03 billion by 2029, maintaining a CAGR of 15.5%. Factors driving this include the prevalence of genetic disorders, escalated gene-editing R&D investments, heightened awareness of personalized medicine, and the rising utility of Cas12 proteins in agricultural biotech. Notable trends in this period encompass integration with other CRISPR components and advancements in gene-editing delivery technologies.

Genetic diseases are a significant growth driver for the Cas12 protein market. The increasing rate of consanguineous marriages correlates with a rise in genetic disorders, accentuating the need for precise gene therapies facilitated by Cas12 proteins. For instance, the UK's National Health Service reported around 17,000 individuals in England living with sickle cell disease, indicating a potent market driver.

Strategic moves by key market players are fuelling advancements. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s $100 million investment in Mammoth Biosciences highlights this trend. The collaboration combines innovative CRISPR enzymes with advanced gene-editing delivery systems, promoting next-gen genetic medicines.

In a parallel move, Hui-Gene Therapeutics Co., Ltd. has joined forces with Kactus Biotechnology to expedite gene-editing therapies for rare disorders. This strategic alliance aims to leverage expertise to propel genome medicines forward in Greater China, targeting commercialization and GMP manufacturing.

Leading companies in the Cas12 protein market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Techne Corporation, and Integrated DNA Technologies Inc., among others. The market's geographic dynamics depict North America as the largest region in 2024, with Asia-Pacific projected to be the fastest-growing. However, the market faces challenges due to global trade tensions and tariff fluctuations, notably impacting pharmaceutical companies reliant on specific inputs. The industry's response includes expanding API production in regions like India and Europe and advocating for trade exemptions.

The Cas12 protein market research provides comprehensive insights, offering data on global market size, regional shares, and detailed segments. This report serves as a crucial resource for stakeholders seeking an in-depth understanding of current and future industry landscapes. Cas12 proteins are pivotal in the realms of molecular diagnostics and therapeutic development, used extensively across academic institutions, biotech firms, and diagnostic labs. The market thrives on sales of diagnostic kits, research reagents, and biosensors.

The market's valuation is a reflection of the transactions within, offering a wide lens on revenue streams generated through product sales and related services in specified geographies.

