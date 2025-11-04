Direct Oral Anticoagulants (DOACs) Device Market Report 2025-2029 and 2034: Market Set for Strong Growth Driven by Cardiovascular Disease Surge and Personalized Care Adoption

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Direct Oral Anticoagulants (DOACs) Device Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) device market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $30.1 billion in 2024 to $32.8 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, increasing incidence of atrial fibrillation, growing awareness of stroke prevention, rising anticoagulant prescriptions, and the expanding geriatric population. The direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) device market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $45.65 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%.





The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing adoption of personalized medicine, rising preference for home-based anticoagulant management, growing demand for rapid diagnostic tools, expanding awareness of stroke prevention, and development of healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets. Major trends during this period include integration of smart sensors into monitoring devices, development of point-of-care direct oral anticoagulant testing tools, continuous innovation in drug delivery systems, incorporation into routine clinical workflows, and advancements in patient compliance technologies.



The rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders is expected to drive the growth of the direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) device market going forward. Cardiovascular disorders encompass conditions that affect the heart and blood vessels, often causing heart attacks, strokes, or other circulatory complications. The increase in these disorders is driven by increasingly sedentary lifestyles, which contribute to weight gain, high blood pressure, and weakened cardiovascular function over time.

Direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) help manage cardiovascular conditions by reducing the risk of stroke and blood clots in patients with atrial fibrillation, providing effective anticoagulation without frequent blood monitoring. For example, in January 2025, the American Heart Association, a US-based nonprofit organization, reported that cardiovascular disease caused 941,652 deaths in the US in 2022, an increase from 931,578 deaths in 2021. Therefore, the growing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders is fueling the growth of the direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) device market.



Companies in the direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) device market are developing advanced solutions, such as automated coagulation assays, to enhance the accuracy, efficiency, and consistency of anticoagulant monitoring in clinical laboratories. Automated coagulation assays are laboratory tests performed by machines to measure blood clotting speed, aiding in the diagnosis of bleeding or clotting disorders.

For instance, in February 2024, Roche Holding AG, a Switzerland-based pharmaceutical company, launched three coagulation tests designed specifically for Factor Xa inhibitors. These tests allow clinicians to accurately assess the anticoagulation status of patients taking rivaroxaban, apixaban, edoxaban, and heparin, supporting critical decisions during bleeding events, overdoses, or urgent surgeries. Using Roche's reagent cassette technology on cobas t analyzers, these automated assays deliver reliable results, reduce manual handling, and optimize laboratory workflow efficiency.



In July 2024, Perosphere Technologies Inc., a US-based medical diagnostics company, partnered with CoRRect Medical to exclusively distribute its reagent-free point-of-care coagulometer in Germany. This partnership aims to meet unmet needs in coagulation testing by enabling rapid bedside assessment of anticoagulation status, particularly for patients on direct oral anticoagulants, improving treatment decisions, patient outcomes, and reducing healthcare costs. CoRRect Medical is a Germany-based medical device company.



Major players in the direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) device market are Pfizer Inc., Roche Diagnostics Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Becton Dickinson And Company, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd, Sysmex Corporation, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, Werfen S.A., Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, Diagnostica Stago SAS, Helena Laboratories Corporation, iLine Microsystems S.L., Technoclone GmbH, Anthos Therapeutics Inc., FLoBio LLC, Perosphere Technologies Inc., and DOASENSE GmbH.



North America was the largest region in the direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) device market in 2024. The regions covered in direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) device market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) device market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.



Note that the outlook for this market is being affected by rapid changes in trade relations and tariffs globally. The report will be updated prior to delivery to reflect the latest status, including revised forecasts and quantified impact analysis. The report's Recommendations and Conclusions sections will be updated to give strategies for entities dealing with the fast-moving international environment.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $32.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $45.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global



Product: Factor Xa Inhibitors; Direct Thrombin Inhibitors

Disease: Atrial Fibrillation; Deep Vein Thrombosis; Pulmonary Embolism; Heart Attacks; Post-Surgical Thromboprophylaxis; Other Diseases

Application: Stroke Prevention; Venous Thromboembolism Prevention; Treatment of Acute Thrombotic Events; Long-Term Prophylaxis; Other Applications

End User: Hospitals; Ambulatory Surgical Centers; Specialty Clinics; Homecare Settings; Other End Users

Factor Xa Inhibitors: Rivaroxaban Monitoring Devices; Apixaban Monitoring Devices; Edoxaban Monitoring Devices; Betrixaban Monitoring Devices

Direct Thrombin Inhibitors: Dabigatran Etexilate; Dabigatran Mesylate

