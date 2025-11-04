Push-to-Talk Telemedicine and mHealth Convergence Market Analysis Report 2025 - Global Long-term Forecast to 2029 and 2034

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Push-to-Talk Telemedicine and mHealth Convergence Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Push-to-Talk Telemedicine and mHealth Convergence Global Market Report 2025 offers essential insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to evaluate this robustly growing market. With a focus on push-to-talk telemedicine and mHealth convergence, the report outlines key market trends and forecasts for the next decade and beyond.





The push-to-talk (PTT) telemedicine and mHealth convergence market has experienced significant growth and is poised for further expansion. In 2024, the market size is projected at $4.54 billion, expected to increase to $5.24 billion by 2025, reflecting a robust CAGR of 15.5%. The historical growth drivers include escalating healthcare costs, increased demand for emergency medical communication, the proliferation of 5G networks, and a rise in telehealth startups, emphasizing the strain on healthcare infrastructure.

Looking forward, the market is predicted to reach $9.2 billion by 2029, expanding at a CAGR of 15.1%. This growth is driven by the increased demand for remote healthcare services, a rise in chronic disease cases, and a heightened focus on patient-centered care amid a growing mental health crisis. Key trends expected in this period include cloud security advancements, voice-enabled AI adoption, integration of wearable devices, and AI-driven telemedicine enhancements.

The increased demand for remote healthcare services is a significant catalyst in the PTT telemedicine market. These services revolutionize medical care by providing accessibility and convenience, allowing patients to access care without in-person visits. This preference is fueled by time-saving benefits and reduced infection risks. Push-to-talk technology facilitates real-time communication between patients and healthcare professionals, enhancing care coordination and response times. For instance, a 2023 survey by Rock Health indicated an 8% increase in telemedicine usage among adults compared to 2021, underscoring this trend's accelerating demand.

Another contributing factor is the prevalence of chronic diseases, further propelling market growth. Telemedicine supports chronic disease management through continuous communication, enabling timely interventions and remote monitoring, thereby improving treatment adherence and outcomes. The UK's NHS reported an 18% rise in pre-diabetes cases from 2022 to 2023, highlighting the growing need for effective chronic disease management solutions.

The widespread adoption of smartphones is also crucial to the market's growth. Smartphones provide a vital platform for telemedicine and mHealth applications, enhancing real-time interaction and expanding access to digital health services. For instance, the GSM Association reported in October 2023 that 53% of the global population used smartphones to access the internet, with significant growth in 4G and 5G usage, driving the mHealth market forward.

Prominent companies in the market include Kyocera Corporation, Motorola Solutions Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, and Avaya Inc. North America leads the market, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the fastest growth. However, global trade dynamics and tariff escalations pose challenges, affecting the healthcare sector's supply chain and cost structures. The industry is adapting through diversified sourcing and advocating for tariff exemptions on essential medical products.

The push-to-talk telemedicine and mHealth convergence market is not just a reflection of technological advances but represents a shift towards more accessible, efficient healthcare delivery, supported by various innovative applications and robust growth prospects.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $5.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $9.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.1% Regions Covered Global



Scope of the Report:

Markets Covered:

By Device Type: Smartphones and Tablets, Telehealth Kiosks, Wearable Health Monitors, Dedicated Push-to-Talk Devices, Medical-Grade Smartphones

By Deployment Type: Cloud-Based Solutions, On-Premise Solutions, Hybrid Deployment Models

By Technology: Voice Over Internet Protocol, Mobile Messaging Services, Video Conferencing Solutions, Push-to-Talk Applications, Wearable Telehealth Devices

By Application: Remote Patient Monitoring, Virtual Consultations, Emergency Response Services, Medication Management, Chronic Disease Management

By End User: Healthcare Providers, Patients, Emergency Medical Services, Healthcare Payers, Clinics and Hospitals

Subsegments:

Smartphones and Tablets: Android, iOS, Enterprise or Medical Apps, Consumer Health Apps, Rugged Smartphones

Telehealth Kiosks: Stationary, Mobile, Pharmacy-Based, Corporate Wellness, School-Based

Wearable Health Monitors: Smartwatches, Fitness Bands with Push-to-Talk, ECG Monitors, Blood Pressure Monitors

Dedicated Push-to-Talk Devices: Two-Way Radios, Field-Use Handsets, Rugged Devices, Wi-Fi Enabled Devices

Medical-Grade Smartphones: Antimicrobial, Intrinsically Safe, EHR-Integrated Devices

Companies Featured

Kyocera Corporation

Motorola Solutions Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Avaya Inc.

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise SA

Doximity Inc.

Vocera Communications Inc.

Thuraya Telecommunications Company

TigerConnect Inc.

QliqSOFT Inc.

AVTEC Inc.

A&D Company Limited

pMDsoft Inc.

Zello Inc.

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited

Diga-Talk Plus

SwyMed Inc.

Spruce Health Inc.

Voxer LLC

Cardiocom LLC.

