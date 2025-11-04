H.H.C. Group Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification, Strengthening Commitment to Data Security and Client Trust

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H.H.C. Group (H.H.C.), a leader in reducing healthcare costs by providing high-quality cost containment using claim negotiation, repricing and independent review solutions, announces its achievement of ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS).

The certification, issued by International Auditors Inc. (Certificate Registration No. IAI-ISM-20101384), confirms that H.H.C. Group meets globally recognized, rigorous standards for safeguarding sensitive information and maintaining the highest levels of operational integrity. This achievement further strengthens H.H.C.’s position as a trusted partner to payors, TPAs, stop-loss carriers, and employers who demand both accuracy and accountability in their cost-containment solutions.

“This milestone is more than a certification – it’s a commitment to our clients,” says Bruce D. Roffé, P.D., President and CEO, H.H.C. “Behind every claim, every review and every negotiation, there are real people—our team and our clients—who trust that their data and their business are protected. ISO/IEC 27001:2022 validates that trust.”

Audited by ISOP Solutions Inc., accredited by the North American Accreditation Bureau Inc. (#1803), the certification verifies that H.H.C. Group has implemented a robust framework for data confidentiality, integrity, and availability. It complements the company’s ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System certification, underscoring H.H.C.’s dual dedication to security and quality—a foundation that has driven its success for more than 30 years.

“Earning both certifications reinforces our dedication to excellence, transparency and client trust,” Roffé adds. “This accomplishment is the result of our team’s unwavering focus and collaboration. I’m incredibly proud of the talented professionals at H.H.C. who make compliance, quality, and client protection their mission every day. We don’t rely on automation alone—we rely on people who care deeply about every detail and every client. Our partners can have complete confidence that their data—and their savings—are in safe hands.”

Now more than ever, payors, TPAs and employers need a proven partner they can trust. Contact sales@hhcgroup.com or 301-963-0762 to secure your savings with real people delivering real protection and real results.

About H.H.C. Group

Dedicated to significantly reducing medical claims costs through claim negotiation, repricing and independent medical review, H.H.C. Group is a national healthcare cost-containment leader serving self-funded healthcare payors, TPAS, stop-loss carriers/captives, unions and insurers. Serving the Group Health, Workers Compensation and Auto-Health markets, H.H.C. Group delivers timely, customizable solutions and proven savings. Committed to integrity and compliance, H.H.C. Group is a URAC-Accredited Independent Review Organization (Internal and External Reviews) and an Independent Dispute Resolution Entity (IDRE) for the State of New York. H.H.C. Group stands out as a trusted partner for reducing healthcare costs and ensuring quality outcomes.

