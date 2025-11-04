Oral Vaccine Market Research and Global Longterm Forecasts, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F: Companies are Innovating with Pill-based Vaccines, Non-traditional Diseases, and Expanding in Asia-Pacific

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oral Vaccine Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The oral vaccine market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $3.59 billion in 2024 to $3.95 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The growth in the historic period can be credited to rising investments in vaccine research and development, supportive regulatory frameworks for oral vaccine trials, increasing global travel and tourism, the need for large-scale immunization during outbreaks, and the expansion of cold chain infrastructure.







The oral vaccine market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.74 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the rising global burden of infectious diseases, increasing demand for needle-free vaccine administration, higher acceptance among pediatric patients, improved patient adherence, and expansion of government immunization programs. Major trends in this period include the emergence of novel oral vaccine technologies, advancements in oral drug delivery methods, public-private sector collaborations, development of oral vaccines targeting non-traditional diseases, and innovations in encapsulation and formulation techniques.



The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases is expected to drive growth in the oral vaccine market in the coming years. Infectious diseases are caused by harmful microorganisms - such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites that can be transmitted between individuals or via the environment. Their rise is largely attributed to increased global travel, which facilitates the rapid movement of people and pathogens across borders, accelerating the spread of infections worldwide.

Oral vaccines play a key role in combating infectious diseases by stimulating mucosal immunity in the gut, a primary entry point for many pathogens, providing effective protection at the site of infection. For example, according to the Health Security Agency, a UK-based government department, reported tuberculosis (TB) cases in England increased by 11% in 2023 compared to 2022. Consequently, the rising prevalence of infectious diseases is boosting the oral vaccine market.



Companies in the oral vaccine market are developing innovative solutions, such as second-generation oral pill vaccines, to improve immune responses and simplify administration. These pill-based vaccines are designed to enhance immunogenicity, broaden protection, and enable mass immunization without the need for needles or cold-chain storage. For instance, in March 2025, Vaxart Inc., a U.S.-based biotechnology company, initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial for its second-generation oral norovirus vaccine delivered in pill form. The trial aims to evaluate improved immune responses and safety features, addressing the global demand for accessible and effective norovirus immunization. The pill format eliminates barriers associated with injectable vaccines and supports rapid, large-scale distribution during outbreaks.



In March 2024, the International Vaccine Institute (IVI), a South Korea-based nonprofit focused on global vaccine development, partnered with Biological E. Limited to manufacture a simplified oral cholera vaccine (OCV-S) for India and international markets. Through this collaboration, IVI will provide technical expertise and support for clinical development and regulatory approvals, enabling cost-effective oral cholera vaccine production. Technology transfer is scheduled to be completed by 2025 to help meet the growing global demand driven by increasing cholera outbreaks. Biological E. Limited is an India-based oral vaccine manufacturer.



Major players in the oral vaccine market are Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Sanofi SA, AstraZeneca Plc, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Sinovac Biotech Ltd., Panacea Biotec Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Zydus Lifesciences, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Bharat Biotech Ltd., Adimmune, Haffkine Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Changchun BCHT Biotechnology Co., BIBCOL, Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp., BlueWillow Biologics Inc., BioNet Asia Co. Ltd., and Innovax.



North America was the largest region in the oral vaccine market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in oral vaccine market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the oral vaccine market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.



Note that the outlook for this market is being affected by rapid changes in trade relations and tariffs globally. The report will be updated prior to delivery to reflect the latest status, including revised forecasts and quantified impact analysis. The report's Recommendations and Conclusions sections will be updated to give strategies for entities dealing with the fast-moving international environment.



The sudden escalation of U.S. tariffs and the consequent trade frictions in spring 2025 are severely impacting the pharmaceutical companies contend with tariffs on APIs, glass vials, and lab equipment inputs with few alternative sources. Generic drug makers, operating on razor-thin margins, are especially vulnerable, with some reducing production of low-profit medicines. Biotech firms face delays in clinical trials due to tariff-related shortages of specialized reagents. In response, the industry is expanding API production in India and Europe, increasing inventory stockpiles, and pushing for trade exemptions for essential medicines.



An oral vaccine is a form of immunization delivered through the mouth, usually as a liquid, tablet, or capsule, to trigger an immune response against targeted pathogens. It functions by introducing antigens via the gastrointestinal tract, allowing the immune system to recognize and respond to them effectively.



The primary types of oral vaccines include live attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, subunit vaccines, and others. Live attenuated vaccines contain weakened forms of pathogens designed to elicit a strong immune response without causing the disease. These vaccines are used for diseases such as polio, tuberculosis, rabies, influenza, cholera, and more, and are administered by end users including hospitals, clinics, government health agencies, and other healthcare organizations.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.95 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $5.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Oral Vaccine Market Characteristics



3. Oral Vaccine Market Trends and Strategies



4. Oral Vaccine Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, and Covid and Recovery on the Market

4.1. Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism



5. Global Oral Vaccine Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

5.1. Global Oral Vaccine PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

5.2. Analysis of End Use Industries

5.3. Global Oral Vaccine Market Growth Rate Analysis

5.4. Global Oral Vaccine Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Billion)

5.5. Global Oral Vaccine Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)

5.6. Global Oral Vaccine Total Addressable Market (TAM)



6. Oral Vaccine Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Oral Vaccine Market, Segmentation by Vaccine Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Live Attenuated Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccines

Subunit Vaccines

Other Vaccine Types

6.2. Global Oral Vaccine Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Polio

Tubercolosis

Rabies

Influenza

Cholera

Other Applications

6.3. Global Oral Vaccine Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Hospital

Clinics

Government Organization

Other End-Users

6.4. Global Oral Vaccine Market, Sub-Segmentation of Live Attenuated Vaccines, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV)

Rotavirus Vaccine

Oral Typhoid Vaccine

Oral Cholera Vaccine

6.5. Global Oral Vaccine Market, Sub-Segmentation of Inactivated Vaccines, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Inactivated Polio Vaccine (IPV)

Inactivated Cholera Vaccine

Inactivated Hepatitis A Vaccine

6.6. Global Oral Vaccine Market, Sub-Segmentation of Subunit Vaccines, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Protein Subunit Vaccines

Polysaccharide Vaccines

Conjugate Vaccines

6.7. Global Oral Vaccine Market, Sub-Segmentation of Other Vaccine Types, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

DNA Vaccines

RNA Vaccines

Virus-Like Particle (VLP) Vaccines

Recombinant Vector Vaccines

7. Oral Vaccine Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Oral Vaccine Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Oral Vaccine Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



Companies Featured

Pfizer Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co.

Sanofi SA

AstraZeneca Plc

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

Panacea Biotec Ltd.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Zydus Lifesciences

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Bharat Biotech Ltd.

Adimmune

Haffkine Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Changchun BCHT Biotechnology Co.

BIBCOL

Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp.

BlueWillow Biologics Inc.

BioNet Asia Co. Ltd.

Innovax.

