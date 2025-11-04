New Ellen MacArthur Foundation Report Highlights SC Johnson’s Strong Progress on 2025 Plastic Commitments, Launches 2030 Agenda

RACINE, Wis., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and the UN Environment Programme released the Global Commitment 2025 Progress Report, which highlights advancements in reducing plastic waste. SC Johnson, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of household cleaning and other consumer and professional products, accomplished two key 2025 plastic reduction goals early and, according to the report, leads the industry in virgin plastic reduction.

“We’ve made real progress, but as I often say, I wish we were even further along,” said Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson. “We’ve learned that voluntary actions, such as using more recycled plastic in our products, can only go so far, unfortunately. The solution to the plastic waste crisis requires strong national standards like federal Extended Producer Responsibility to make companies, including ours, accountable for improving recycling systems, driving innovation, and funding effective collection programs. EPR works. Around the world, it’s raised recycling rates and reduced waste — but it takes all of us working together to make it succeed.”

2025 Progress and Areas of Opportunity

The company met two key targets ahead of schedule:

Virgin Plastic Reduction: Since 2018 (when Global Commitment launched), SC Johnson has reduced its virgin plastic use by 33 percent, surpassing its 30 percent goal. The company leads the industry in this category.

SC Johnson's focus on recycled content has driven a fourfold increase in PCR use since 2018, reaching 25 percent across its plastic packaging and utilizing more than 16,000 metric tons of recycled material in 2024.

In addition, SC Johnson has increased the recyclability of its plastic packaging from 49 percent in 2018 to 64 percent today. While many businesses are still working to meet a challenging 100 percent benchmark for plastic packaging that’s reusable, recyclable, or compostable, SC Johnson continues to reduce the use of difficult-to-recycle materials, eliminate black plastic, and incorporate recovered coastal plastic (RCP).

Looking Ahead to 2030

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation and the UN Environment Programme also announced the Global Commitment 2030, in which SC Johnson set new public goals:

55 percent reduction in virgin plastic use from 2018 levels.

55 percent recycled content in plastic packaging.

90 percent of plastic packaging designed to be recyclable.



The company remains focused on reducing plastic consumption, scaling circular design, and deepening collaboration and advocacy to help establish global rules that make circular packaging the norm. The company’s 2030 targets reflect its continued commitment to advancing systems that keep materials in use and out of the environment.

For more on SC Johnson’s sustainability progress, visit www.scjohnson.com/plastics.

About SC Johnson

Founded in 1886 and headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin, USA, SC Johnson believes that a more sustainable, healthier and transparent world that inspires people and creates opportunities isn't just possible – it's our responsibility.

A heritage of innovation and bold, transparent decisions is why our high-quality products and iconic brands – including OFF!®, Raid®, Glade®, Windex®, Scrubbing Bubbles®, Ziploc®, Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day®, method®, Autan®, Baygon®, Mr Muscle®, Duck®, Lysoform® and more – are in homes, schools and businesses in virtually every country worldwide.

As a global, purpose-led company, we are committed to making the world a better place today and for future generations. That means relentlessly bringing our expertise in science, innovation and partnerships to bear on some of the world's most pressing environmental and health issues like reducing plastic waste and eradicating malaria. Around the world, we use our resources to unlock greater economic and educational opportunities for people and communities where access may be limited, but curiosity and potential are limitless.

See how SC Johnson is a Family Company At Work For a Better World by visiting scjohnson.com

About the Global Commitment

Launched in October 2018 by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, in collaboration with the UN Environment Programme, the Global Commitment unites businesses, governments, NGOs and investors behind a common vision of a circular economy in which we eliminate the plastic we don’t need; innovate toward new materials and business models; and circulate all the plastic we still use, to keep it in the economy and out of the environment.

About the Ellen MacArthur Foundation

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation is an international charity accelerating the transition to a circular economy – one that is globally resilient and thrives within planetary boundaries.

Launched in 2010, we work with global leaders to mobilise bold, evidence-based business and policy action that transforms how markets operate, and which deliver circular economy solutions at scale.

The current system for making, using, and disposing of plastics is a primary driver of waste and pollution. By addressing today’s most pressing challenges, our goal is to deliver systemic change in the areas of plastics and packaging, critical minerals, and retail by 2030. Further information: ellenmacarthurfoundation.org

About the UN Environment Programme

UNEP is the leading global voice on the environment. It provides leadership and encourages partnership in caring for the environment by inspiring, informing and enabling nations and peoples to improve their quality of life without compromising that of future generations.

