Altamirano PLLC Investigates Easterly ROCMuni Fund Losses Following 60% Decline

Law firm investigating investor losses and sales practice violations in Easterly ROCMuni High Income Fund (RMHIX, RMJAX, RMHVX) following steep NAV declines tied to risky and illiquid holdings

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altamirano PLLC, a law firm focused on representing investors in securities arbitration, continues its investigation of investor losses in the Easterly ROCMuni High Income Fund (RMHIX, RMJAX, RMHVX) following steep declines that have caused losses for investors nationwide.

The Easterly ROCMuni High Income Fund, marketed as a municipal bond fund designed to provide stable, tax-exempt income, has dropped approximately 60% year-to-date, leaving many retirees and conservative investors with unexpected losses. Public filings show that the fund invested heavily in junk-rated municipal bonds, distressed debt, and leveraged municipal securities, a strategy inconsistent with the risk profile implied by its name and one that may have exposed investors to material undisclosed risks.

Altamirano PLLC is investigating whether brokerage firms and financial advisors recommended Easterly ROCMuni to retail clients without adequately disclosing its risks or failed to conduct proper due diligence before recommending it to customers. The fund’s large allocations in speculative municipal bonds made it unsuitable for conservative investors or investors seeking safe income. The firm is evaluating whether these recommendations violated industry standards that require brokers to match investments to each client’s financial profile and risk tolerance, and to act in the client’s best interest.

“The name ‘municipal bond fund’ conveys safety and stability, yet Easterly ROCMuni was built on below investment grade junk bonds,” said Jorge Altamirano, Principal of Altamirano PLLC. “We are investigating whether brokerage firms ignored or downplayed those risks when recommending the fund to investors seeking income or safety.”

Altamirano PLLC has extensive experience representing investors in complex securities cases, including recoveries for GWG L Bond investors and ongoing investigations involving the Inspired Healthcare Capital (IHC) DSTs. The firm represents investors nationwide in FINRA arbitration cases involving unsuitable recommendations, misrepresentation, and broker negligence.

Investors who suffered losses in the Easterly ROCMuni High Income Fund are encouraged to contact Altamirano PLLC to evaluate potential recovery options through FINRA arbitration. For more information, visit Altamirano PLLC’s Easterly ROCMuni Fund investigation page and contact the firm at (212) 220-6556 or jorge@altlawfirm.com for a free, confidential consultation.

Jorge Altamirano

Principal

Altamirano PLLC

One World Trade Center

85th Floor, Suite 51

New York, NY 10007

(212) 220-6556

jorge@altlawfirm.com