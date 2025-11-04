Shingles Vaccine Research Report 2025: Market to Reach $9.6 Billion by 2029, Driven by Aging Population, Recombinant Vaccine Innovation, and Expanding Adult Immunization Programs - Forecast to 2034

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shingles Vaccine Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The shingles vaccine market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $4.82 billion in 2024 to $5.55 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%. The growth observed during the historic period can be attributed to the increasing elderly population, rising awareness of vaccine benefits, expansion of healthcare infrastructure and immunization programs, higher incidence of immunocompromised conditions, and growing adoption of newer, more effective vaccines. The shingles vaccine market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $9.58 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%.







The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expanding government reimbursement and favorable pricing policies, increasing physician recommendation rates, rising public health focus on adult vaccination, growing investment in research, development, and product diversification, and improvements in global supply chains and cold-chain capacity. Key trends during this period include advancements in recombinant vaccine technology, innovations in adjuvant systems, integration of shingles vaccination into adult immunization schedules, adoption of digital health platforms for vaccine tracking, and improvements in vaccine formulations.



The growing number of vaccination programs is driving the expansion of the shingles vaccine market. Organized public health initiatives that systematically deliver vaccines increase awareness, accessibility, and adoption, particularly among older adults and high-risk populations. These programs help reduce the incidence of shingles and its complications by promoting timely and widespread immunization, thereby improving overall community health. For example, in July 2025, the World Health Organization reported that global coverage for the first dose of the HPV vaccine in girls rose from 27% in 2023 to 31% in 2024, reflecting increased engagement in preventive vaccination initiatives.



Key players in the shingles vaccine market are focusing on innovative formulations to enhance protection. Recombinant adjuvanted vaccines, for instance, combine lab-produced viral proteins with adjuvants to boost immune response and provide long-lasting protection. In April 2023, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. launched Shingrix, a non-live, recombinant adjuvanted subunit vaccine administered in two doses for adults aged 50 and above. Shingrix offers over 90% protection against shingles, with immunity lasting at least 10 years, even in older or immunocompromised individuals.



In January 2022, Pfizer Inc. partnered with BioNTech SE to develop an mRNA shingles vaccine. This collaboration aims to leverage mRNA technology to elicit a robust and durable immune response against the varicella-zoster virus, providing a highly effective preventive solution for adults at risk of shingles.



Major players in the shingles vaccine market are Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi S.A., GSK plc, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Moderna Inc., Novavax Inc., Biological E. Limited., Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Dynavax Technologies Corporation, SK Bioscience Co. Ltd., CanSino Biologics Inc., Vaxart Inc., EuBiologics Co. Ltd., BCHT Biotech Co. Ltd., Green Cross Corp, Jiangsu Recbio Technology Co. Ltd., Curevo Inc., Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., POP Biotechnologies Inc.



North America was the largest region in the shingles vaccine market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in shingles vaccine market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the shingles vaccine market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.



Note that the outlook for this market is being affected by rapid changes in trade relations and tariffs globally. The report will be updated prior to delivery to reflect the latest status, including revised forecasts and quantified impact analysis. The report's Recommendations and Conclusions sections will be updated to give strategies for entities dealing with the fast-moving international environment.



The sudden escalation of U.S. tariffs and the consequent trade frictions in spring 2025 are severely impacting the pharmaceutical companies contend with tariffs on APIs, glass vials, and lab equipment inputs with few alternative sources. Generic drug makers, operating on razor-thin margins, are especially vulnerable, with some reducing production of low-profit medicines. Biotech firms face delays in clinical trials due to tariff-related shortages of specialized reagents. In response, the industry is expanding API production in India and Europe, increasing inventory stockpiles, and pushing for trade exemptions for essential medicines.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $5.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $9.58 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.6% Regions Covered Global



