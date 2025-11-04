Stella Experiences Announces “Doing Good in Dallas” Holiday Ball, Hosted by Charlie Sheen and Lady Jade, to Benefit The World’s Largest Toy Drive

DALLAS, Texas, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



This season, Stella Jet Brands luxury aviation company, will host the most talked-about holiday experience of the year: Doing Good in Dallas, an invitation-only, red-carpet fundraising gala benefiting The World's Largest Toy Drive and Trina's Kids Foundation, under their signature Stella Experiences. The highly anticipated charity event will take place inside the Stella Jets Private Hangar, transforming the facility into a dynamic gala of giving, nostalgia, and community impact.



Set for Giving Tuesday, December 2, 2025, Doing Good in Dallas will gather North Texas' most powerful business leaders, sports personalities, artists, and philanthropists together for a night of giving, networking, and holiday cheer.



This year's theme, A Nod to the '90s/’00s, is a tribute to the decade of joy, color, and creativity which shaped modern culture and that continues to inspire generosity and cultural exchange today. The dress code, “Classy Cocktail,” calls for elevated, camera-ready, personality-forward looks, not black tie, but absolutely main-character energy.



Confirmed co-hosts are media personality Lady Jade, and Hollywood icon Charlie Sheen, lending their star power to amplify the cause and bring national visibility to Dallas’ philanthropic community. Chaired by Tia Minzoni, President of Stella Jet Brands, the ball will feature live performances by music icons of the era, a celebrity DJ performance, and a live auction amidst the backdrop of an energetic game show. The main stage will be built directly in front of private jets, creating a spectacular visual centerpiece for the night. Attendees will partake in sophisticated culinary offerings, handcrafted signature cocktails, luxury prizes, and red-carpet treatment all within the prestige of private jets and exotic supercars.

“This cause is one super close to my heart as a single mom who raised five kids,” explained Tia Minzoni. “Dallas has the power, the access, the influence, and the heart to make sure every single child feels seen. That’s what this night is about.”



This moment is all about what Stella Experiences is all about: connection, giving, and the strength of community. Doing Good in Dallas is not only a celebration; it's a chance to spread joy to children and families who need it most around the holidays.



The gala is in conjunction with The World's Largest Toy Drive, a national tour that was established by entrepreneur and philanthropist Dan Fleyshman, which has made headlines by collecting tens of thousands of toys within record time. The purpose of the campaign is to bring holiday happiness to families in need across the United States through collecting significant quantities of toys, gifts, and community activation events.



Proceeds from Doing Good in Dallas will supply Santa's Mini Mall, an interactive, store-like activity where registered Dallas-area families who are living in extreme poverty can "shop" for presents and toys using Santa Bucks. The initiative aims to provide dignity and joy to more than 2,000 local Dallas-area children and teens this Christmas.



With more than 200 guests expected, the evening seeks to raise cash and in-kind gifts to give more than 10,000 toys, shoes, and holiday gifts to North Texas kids. The participation of attendees, from bidding on auction items to table sponsorships, will directly support financing the holiday experiences.

In true Stella Jets fashion, the guest list is a statement in itself, bringing together an extraordinary mix of influential figures. Attendees include TV personalities Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess; founders Clinton Sparks, Jeff Hoffman and Derrick Fay; influencers Dan Rue and Duffey; Real Housewives stars Jassi Rideaux, Stacy Rusch, and Tiffany Moon; and world-renowned athletes including Ryan Garcia and players from the NFL, NBA, NHL, and WNBA. Also attending are North Texas’ top entrepreneurs, private aviation clientele, and philanthropic families, a reflection of Dallas’ signature blend of success, style, and heart.

Can’t attend but still want to help? The public can still make a direct impact. New, unwrapped gifts for ages 1–18 years old can be dropped at any Dallas-area Everbowl location, and monetary donations can be made via DoingGoodinDallas.com to help stock Santa’s Mini-Mall for local children in need.

“This is Dallas at its most glamorous and its most generous,” said Minzoni. “We’re throwing the party everyone will be talking about, and using it to change Christmas for kids who need us right now.” This Giving Tuesday Gala is a reminder that generosity can be joyful, and Stella Experiences is proud to bring together their partners, clients, and community to make a difference, and have fun while doing it.

Tickets, Sponsorships, and Donations

Tickets and VIP tables are extremely limited and available now at DoingGoodinDallas.com.

For sponsorship inquiries, please contact Support@DoingGoodinDallas.com.

For media inquiries, please email stella-jets@publicityforgood.com.

About Stella Jet Brands

Led by President Tia Minzoni and Executive Vice President Jasmine Johnson, Stella Jet Brands is a Dallas-based, family- and women-owned luxury experiences, travel, and aviation company offering on-demand private jet charters, private jet sales, the Stella ShAire social club, and Stella Experiences, a division that curates celebrity-hosted travel events and brand collaborations. With access to nearly 7,000 aircraft worldwide and a dedicated private terminal at Addison Airport, Stella Jet Brands is reimagining private aviation through innovation, diversity, and purpose. For more information, visit stellajets.com.



