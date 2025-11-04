Berlin Packaging Strengthens Its Presence in Spain with the Acquisition of Jurcal Packaging

MILAN, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier®, has announced the acquisition of Jurcal, a Spanish distributor specialising in packaging solutions for the pharmaceutical and veterinary industries.

Founded in 1982 and based in Alcobendas, Madrid, Jurcal is led by siblings Julián and Susana Calderón Braña. The company supplies specialized glass and plastic containers, as well as technically advanced dispensers and closures, serving small, medium, and large-scale customers throughout the Iberian Peninsula. In addition, Jurcal offers a wide range of sterilization, decoration, and quality control services for the pharmaceutical and veterinary markets.

"We are excited to be able to further consolidate our offering and our know-how, especially in the pharmaceutical and veterinary sectors, thanks to a reliable and experienced partner like Jurcal. With its specialized capabilities and our shared commitment to sustainability and innovation, we are confident we can meet our customers' needs even more effectively", said Marcel Schröder, President of Berlin Packaging EMEA.

"Jurcal has made great strides in recent years, and we are now at the beginning of a new era. Being seen as an attractive partner by a market leader like Berlin Packaging makes us proud: together, we will further expand our reach", commented Julián Calderón Braña, General Manager of Jurcal.

