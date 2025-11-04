Mariner Expands West Coast Footprint with Acquisition of Defined Financial Planning

Overland Park, Kansas, USA, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mariner, a national financial services firm, today announced it has acquired Defined Financial Planning, a San Rafael, Calif.-based registered investment adviser with approximately $164 million in assets under advisement. The acquisition represents continued momentum in Mariner’s strategy to expand its national presence through partnerships with like-minded, growth-oriented RIAs.

Founded in 2020 and led by Sam Gaeta, CFP, Defined Financial Planning has built a strong reputation for advanced financial planning and liquidity management solutions. The firm’s signature approach blends a seven-part planning process tailored to each client’s values and goals, offering two service tiers: foundational planning (comprehensive financial planning) and advanced planning (for navigating more complex wealth decisions). The firm has distinguished itself through a disciplined client-centric approach and a track record of inorganic growth, including several successful integrations of smaller advisory firms.

“We’re focused on acquiring firms that strengthen our national footprint and align with our client-first values,” said Marty Bicknell, CEO and president of Mariner. “Defined Financial Planning has built an impressive foundation of trust and growth in Northern California. Their planning-first philosophy and dedication to personalized service reflect the qualities we look for when adding new offices to our firm, and we’re excited to officially welcome Sam and his team to the Mariner family.”

At the heart of Defined Financial Planning’s model is core investment management, which underpins the firm’s layered planning services. The team consists of Gaeta, Brianna Hasbrook, and Natasha Williamson.

“Becoming part of Mariner is both a validation of what we’ve built and a catalyst for what comes next,” said Gaeta. “This acquisition ensures our clients benefit from the same trusted relationships, now enhanced by Mariner’s national scale, deep bench of experts, and long-term commitment to growth.”

The acquisition builds on a period of strong momentum for Mariner, which has continued to expand both organically and through strategic partnerships with advisory firms across the country. As consolidation accelerates within the wealth management industry, Mariner’s scale, integrated platform, and advisor-first culture have made it a destination of choice for RIAs seeking growth without compromise.

The deal closed on Oct. 31, 2025, whereupon Defined Financial Planning adopted the Mariner name and branding. The team of three will continue to operate out of the existing San Rafael office, which became Mariner’s 22nd in California and 136th nationwide.

About Mariner

Mariner is a privately held national financial services firm equipped with the experience to meet your modern wealth needs. Our advisors have access to in-house expertise covering everything from tax, estate, trust, and insurance to investment banking and valuation, enabling them to maximize time spent creating unified wealth plans with clients. By opening more windows of wealth, we can create opportunities to positively impact the lives of many. With this purpose, we intend to raise the bar for the entire industry. Founded in 2006 with approximately $300 million in assets under advisement, the subsidiaries of Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC collectively advise on more than $609 billion in assets under advisement as of 9/30/25. Learn more at www.mariner.com.



