HII Welcomes UK’s Westley Group as Strategic Supplier, Strengthening Global Submarine Supply Chain Under AUKUS Framework

SYDNEY, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Indo Pacific International Maritime Exposition in Sydney, HII (NYSE: HII) announced the addition of Westley Group, a leading United Kingdom-based manufacturer of high-integrity metal castings, as a strategic supplier supporting the U.S. Navy’s submarine industrial base.

This milestone marks another step forward in advancing allied defense collaboration under the AUKUS trilateral partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Westley Group is now approved by HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division, builder of nuclear-powered submarines and aircraft carriers for the U.S. Navy, to deliver critical castings for U.S. Navy platforms.

“Consistent with the need to have a more integrated supply chain, creating this new supplier that builds essential components adds to the incremental volume required to construct more submarines to meet national security needs,” said Matt Mulherin Jr., HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division vice president of supply chain and strategic sourcing. “This benefits everyone in the partnership and is a key step toward strengthening and creating a more robust supplier network to meet the expanded need for nuclear-powered submarines.”

The partnership underscores HII’s commitment to expanding industrial integration across AUKUS nations and building a more resilient, globally connected supply chain to support submarine program execution.

This collaboration highlights deepening industrial integration under the AUKUS framework and strengthens collective readiness across the trilateral partnership.

About Westley Group

Westley Group has four vertically integrated manufacturing facilities in the U.K. Westley Group employs over 300 personnel and specializes in end-to-end production of sand and centrifugal castings, precision machining, non-destructive testing, and final assembly. Its comprehensive in-house capabilities ensure consistent quality, reduced lead times, and performance critical to mission success in defense applications.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

