ASK4SAM: Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. Expands Focus on Commercial Vehicle Accident Representation in Harlem and Manhattan - Truck and Bus Collisions

New York, NY, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASK4SAM: Silberstein & Miklos, P.C., a trusted New York personal injury law firm, has expanded its focus on commercial vehicle accident representation in Harlem and Manhattan — specifically involving truck and bus collisions. In Harlem and across New York City, Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. stands as a leading law firm representing victims of truck and bus collisions. With decades of experience in personal injury and accident litigation, the firm is committed to securing justice and fair compensation for those affected by commercial vehicle crashes involving delivery trucks, buses, and other large vehicles operating on New York’s congested streets.





Commercial vehicle accidents in Manhattan often involve multiple parties, including trucking companies, vehicle manufacturers, and maintenance providers. Each of these entities may share responsibility when negligent actions, mechanical defects, or unsafe practices lead to collisions. Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. provides comprehensive legal representation for victims of such accidents, managing everything from accident investigation and insurance negotiations to litigation in New York courts. The firm’s experienced attorneys meticulously examine all aspects of a crash to determine liability and to build a strong case for compensation.

Victims of commercial vehicle crashes in Harlem are encouraged to contact Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. for a free consultation. The firm’s attorneys help clients understand their rights, review potential claims, and provide clear guidance on the next legal steps. Time is often critical after an accident, as important evidence such as dashcam recordings, electronic logging data, and maintenance reports must be preserved. Immediate legal action can make a significant difference in the outcome of a claim. To schedule a free consultation, visit https://ask4sam.net or call (718) 204-8000 for more information.

Commercial vehicle collisions frequently result in catastrophic injuries such as spinal cord damage, traumatic brain injuries, fractures, and internal bleeding. Victims often face long-term rehabilitation, loss of earning capacity, and ongoing pain and suffering. The attorneys at Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. work closely with medical experts to document the full scope of injuries and ensure that all current and future medical costs are accounted for. This includes compensation for hospital stays, physical therapy, and necessary assistive medical devices that support recovery.

Truck and bus accidents can occur for a variety of reasons, including driver fatigue, distracted driving, improper vehicle maintenance, or failure to comply with federal trucking regulations. Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. conducts detailed investigations into each case, reviewing driver logs, company records, and accident scene evidence to identify all liable parties. In cases involving bus operators, both private transportation companies and public transit authorities may be held accountable when negligence results in passenger or pedestrian injuries.

In Harlem, the risk of commercial vehicle collisions increases due to dense traffic, narrow roads, and the constant movement of delivery and transit vehicles. Large trucks and buses often require more stopping distance and have significant blind spots, creating a higher likelihood of rear-end or side-impact crashes. When Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. handles these claims, the firm ensures that clients receive compensation not only for property damage and medical bills but also for emotional distress and loss of quality of life.

Truck accidents in Harlem and throughout Manhattan often result from a range of preventable causes, including driver negligence, defective parts, or improper vehicle inspections. A single tire blowout, brake failure, or mechanical defect in big rigs and other large commercial vehicles can lead to catastrophic truck wrecks that cause severe injuries and extensive property damage. The truck accident lawyers at Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. conduct thorough investigations into each case, reviewing maintenance records, surveillance video, and accident reports to identify all potential causes of the collision. This includes determining whether driver errors or violations of safety protocols contributed to the crash.

When negligent truck drivers or employers fail to adhere to state and federal transportation standards, serious commercial truck crashes and rear-end collisions can occur on Manhattan’s busy streets. The attorneys at Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. regularly handle claims involving garbage truck accidents, delivery vehicle incidents, and other commercial fleet crashes. Their in-depth approach includes identifying violations related to rest periods, maintenance schedules, and operational safety. By uncovering failures in safety protocols and driver negligence, the firm holds all responsible parties — including the insurance carrier and trucking company — accountable for the damages caused.

Victims of truck accidents often suffer long-term physical injuries and significant financial strain due to mounting medical expenses and lost wages during recovery. The experienced legal team at Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. ensures that clients receive full compensation for these losses while navigating complex insurance negotiations. Each claim is supported with strong evidence, expert testimony, and detailed documentation to demonstrate liability and secure fair recovery for victims of serious commercial truck crashes in Harlem and across New York City.

The firm’s attorneys are also skilled in managing complex insurance negotiations that often accompany truck and bus accidents. Commercial vehicles typically carry large insurance policies, but insurance companies frequently attempt to minimize settlements or deny claims. Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. protects clients from unfair tactics, ensuring that all available insurance coverage is explored and that victims receive the full compensation they deserve. The firm’s understanding of New York’s comparative negligence laws and commercial vehicle regulations allows for strategic case building that maximizes recovery for injured victims.

Beyond financial recovery, Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. advocates for accountability and safety reform within the commercial transportation industry. Trucking companies and fleet operators have a duty of care to hire qualified drivers, maintain vehicles properly, and adhere to safety standards designed to protect all road users. When these responsibilities are neglected, the firm ensures that negligent corporations are held responsible through civil litigation.

In addition to representing victims of truck and bus collisions, Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. assists families in wrongful death cases arising from fatal commercial vehicle accidents. The firm provides compassionate yet aggressive representation to secure justice for surviving family members and ensure that those responsible for the tragedy are held fully accountable. Through settlements and verdicts, the attorneys at Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. have obtained substantial recoveries that help families rebuild after life-altering loss.

Serving Harlem, Manhattan, and the greater New York metropolitan area, Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. continues to be recognized as one of the region’s most respected firms for commercial vehicle accident representation. The firm’s commitment to excellence, combined with extensive legal knowledge and a proven record of success, makes it a trusted advocate for victims of serious truck and bus collisions across the city.

For professional legal representation in truck and bus accident cases, contact Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. today at (718) 204-8000 or visit https://ask4sam.net to schedule a free case evaluation.

About Silberstein & Miklos, P.C.:

Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. is a New York City personal injury law firm representing victims of accidents, malpractice, and negligence across the five boroughs and Long Island. The firm’s attorneys focus on personal injury, motor vehicle, truck, and commercial vehicle accidents, as well as wrongful death cases. With a long-standing reputation for excellence and dedication, Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. continues to fight for justice and fair compensation for every injured client.





