Terra Launches Modern Policy Administration System Purpose-Built for Workers’ Compensation Insurers

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra, the cloud-native platform redefining Workers’ Compensation insurance operations, today announced the launch of Terra Policy, a next-generation Policy Administration System (PAS) purpose-built for the Workers’ Compensation market. The new platform enables insurers to manage the entire policy lifecycle from quoting and underwriting to billing and renewals with greater speed, flexibility, and usability than legacy systems allow.

Built to replace outdated, rigid PAS systems, Terra Policy offers a cloud-native alternative with intuitive design, automation, and real-time integrations. By eliminating long implementation cycles and costly contracts, Terra Policy allows clients to start paying only once the system is live and delivering value.

“Terra Policy represents the future of policy administration, built for the people who use it every day,” said James Benham , CEO and Co-Founder of Terra. “This year, we have been making significant strides in modernizing Workers’ Compensation technology, including our recently launched note summarization tool in Terra Claims. With Terra Policy, we continue that momentum by combining speed, transparency, and scalability so insurers can serve their customers more efficiently and adapt quickly to changing market demands.”

Key Features of Terra Policy:

End-to-End Lifecycle Management: Quoting, issuance, endorsements, billing, and renewals in one platform





Dynamic Quoting and Rating Engine: Supports multi-state and multi-product policies with flexible rate management





Automated Workflows: Streamlined renewals, compliance alerts, and policy events without manual steps





Flexible Billing and A/R: Direct and agency billing options, installment plans, and real-time receivables tracking





Cloud-Native and API-Ready: Seamless integration with claims, CRM, billing, and external data sources





Data Security and Compliance: SOC 2 certified with full regulatory reporting capabilities





Customer-First Model: No setup fees, no long-term contracts, and payment only begins after go-live





The launch of Terra Policy marks another milestone in Terra’s mission to deliver transparent, modern technology to an industry underserved by legacy vendors. It joins Terra’s existing suite of solutions, including Claims Management, Compliance, Benchmarking, and the Connect Marketplace, creating a unified ecosystem for Workers’ Compensation insurers.

The company’s “Don’t Pay Until You’re Live” guarantee further cements its dedication to client success by eliminating financial risk during implementation.

Explore the full roadmap and see Terra in action: Request a personalized demo here or go to http://terra.insure .

About Terra

Terra is a cloud-native platform transforming Workers’ Compensation claims and policy management. By streamlining operations, centralizing workflows, and integrating with critical systems, Terra delivers cutting-edge solutions designed to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance overall management for TPAs, Carriers, SIFs, SIGs, Captives, MGAs, and Medical Service Providers.