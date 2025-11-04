Basetwo Announces Strategic Distribution Partnership with NS Solutions Corporation in Japan

Toronto, ON, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basetwo, an AI platform for pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturers, today announced that it has entered into a strategic distribution agreement with NS Solutions Corporation (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President: Kazuhiko Tamaki). Under this agreement, NS Solutions will serve as Basetwo’s authorized distributor in the Japanese market.





Through its partnership, NS Solutions will offer Basetwo’s AI-powered digital twin platform to Japanese manufacturers to overcome long-standing challenges in process efficiency, quality control, and data integration. Together, the two companies will enable manufacturers to gain real-time visibility into their processes, streamline operations, and accelerate innovation while maintaining the highest standards of quality.

By combining domain expertise in thermodynamics and chemistry with Machine Learning (ML), the Basetwo platform enables process engineers to efficiently process and unify large, complex datasets to model, simulate, and optimize manufacturing processes in real time.

Basetwo helps global pharmaceutical, specialty chemical, and personal care manufacturers reduce cycle time, raw material usage, energy consumption, and deviations—yielding cost and efficiency improvements of 20–40%.

"We are thrilled to partner with NS Solutions, whose deep industry expertise and extensive customer network will enable us to accelerate our growth in the Japanese market, said Thouheed Abdul Gaffoor, CEO of Basetwo. Together, we share a vision of driving digital transformation in manufacturing and delivering cutting-edge AI-powered solutions to customers in Japan."

Takashi Hoken, Executive Officer of NS Solutions Corporation, added, "We are very pleased to have concluded this sales agency agreement with Basetwo. The AI platform provided by Basetwo contributes to solving various manufacturing process challenges faced by the manufacturing industry, enabling cost reduction and lead time reduction. Nippon Steel Solutions will work with Basetwo to contribute to advancing our customers' DX.”

Going forward, the two companies plan to jointly host seminars and conduct proof-of-concept (PoC) projects to promote broader adoption of the solution among Japanese manufacturers.

About Basetwo



Basetwo is a Toronto-based startup that provides an AI platform designed to enhance manufacturing efficiency. Working with category leaders in the pharmaceutical and consumer goods industry, Basetwo has helped manufacturers improve yield, cycle time, and operational costs by over 20-30%.

Press inquiries

Basetwo

https://basetwo.ai

Victoria Galimanis

victoria@basetwo.ai