Invitation to the webinar on Eesti Energia’s Q3 2025 financial results

Eesti Energia will publish its Q3 2025 financial results and interim report on 7 November. The investor call to present the results will take place on 7 November at 11:00 London time, 12:00 Frankfurt time, and 13:00 Tallinn time.

The conference call will be held in English only. To participate, please join via the following link.

A Q&A session will follow the presentation. As the webinar time is limited, we encourage participants to submit their questions in advance to investor@enefit.com

The report and the investor call presentation will be made available in the morning of 7 November on the Eesti Energia Investor Relations website. The recording and transcript of the call will be published on the same page afterwards.

Further information:

Danel Freiberg

Head of Treasury and Financial Risk Management

Eesti Energia AS

Tel: +372 5594 3838

Email: danel.freiberg@energia.ee