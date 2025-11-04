Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market Research Report 2025 | Now Available

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The chemiluminescence immunoassay market has been experiencing robust growth and is projected to continue this trend. From $13.63 billion in 2024, the market is expected to expand to $14.85 billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. This growth is attributed to the increasing application of high-sensitivity detection techniques, integration with point-of-care testing devices, demand for multiplex assay capabilities, usage in oncology diagnostics, and heightened infectious disease prevalence.

Further projections indicate a growth to $20.64 billion by 2029, driven by demand for personalized medicine, digital health technology adoption, healthcare infrastructure investments, and enhanced applications in disease diagnostics. Key trends include advancements in automated immunoassay platforms, multiplex technologies, point-of-care diagnostics innovations, AI integration, and expanding personalized medicine applications.

The rise in infectious diseases is a significant growth driver, exemplified by the 10.7% increase in tuberculosis cases in England as reported in February 2024. Chemiluminescence immunoassays offer sensitive and specific biomarker detection, aiding in early pathogen identification and enhancing patient outcomes. The rise in antimicrobial resistance further reinforces this demand.

Leading industry players are launching advanced products to enhance diagnostic accuracy and efficiency. For instance, Fapon Biotech Inc. introduced the Shine i8000/9000 analyzer in July 2023, aimed at medium to large laboratories. It delivers preliminary results in 10 minutes, with features like high precision, a user-friendly design, and a fully automated workflow.

Significant industry movements include Danaher Corporation's December 2023 acquisition of Abcam Limited for approximately $5.7 billion. This acquisition is set to enhance Danaher's Life Sciences segment, leveraging Abcam's assets to facilitate drug discovery and disease mapping, while allowing Abcam to operate independently.

The major players shaping the chemiluminescence immunoassay market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers AG, and others. The largest regional market in 2024 was North America, with Asia-Pacific predicted to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

Challenges in the market include impacts from global trade tensions, notably U.S. tariffs affecting medical device and pharmaceutical supply chains. These issues are pushing healthcare providers to adjust budgets and sourcing strategies, with some delays in equipment upgrades or cost pass-throughs to patients. There is a movement towards local manufacturing and advocacy for tariff exemptions on critical medical products.

The chemiluminescence immunoassay market comprises a range of products such as analyzers, kits, and reagents. Employed in various clinical and research applications, these products facilitate high-sensitivity and rapid diagnostic testing. The market includes revenues from diagnostic testing services and sales of analyzers, consumables, and related accessories.

Overall, the chemiluminescence immunoassay market report provides comprehensive insights into market size, trends, competition, and opportunities, delivering a full perspective on the current and future industry landscape.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $14.85 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $20.64 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

QuidelOrtho Corporation

Sysmex Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Revvity Inc.

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Tecan Group Ltd.

Euroimmun AG

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Autobio Diagnostics Co. Ltd.

Wondfo Biotech Co. Ltd.

Fujirebio Diagnostics Inc.

Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Getein Biotech Inc.

Fapon Biotech Inc.

Diazyme Laboratories Inc.

