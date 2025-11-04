Hyper-Personalized Medicine Market Report 2025-2029 and 2034: Precision Therapies Propel Growth, Genomic Innovations Drive Breakthroughs in Personalized Treatments

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hyper-Personalized Medicine Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Hyper-Personalized Medicine Global Market Report 2025" provides essential insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management aiming to assess an evolving market landscape. The report targets the hyper-personalized medicine market, which is witnessing robust expansion. It outlines the prevailing market trends and anticipates the future landscape over the next decade and beyond.





The hyper-personalized medicine market is poised for robust growth, expanding from $2.77 trillion in 2024 to $3.18 trillion in 2025, with a projected surge to $5.49 trillion by 2029, achieving a CAGR of 14.9% initially and 14.6% subsequently. This growth is driven by advances in genomic technologies, heightened demand for targeted therapies, increasing healthcare data usage, and investment boosts in biotechnology.

Precision therapies significantly propel this market expansion. These therapies offer tailored treatments by targeting specific genetic or molecular disease characteristics, resulting in enhanced efficacy and reduced side effects. The U.S. FDA's approval of 16 novel personalized therapies for rare diseases in 2023, compared to 6 in 2022, exemplifies this rising trend.

Renowned industry players include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Roche Holding AG, Bayer AG, Sanofi S.A., AstraZeneca PLC, and others. North America dominated the market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific poised for the fastest growth. Key regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, encompassing countries like the USA, Canada, China, India, and more.

Global trade policies, notably the 2025 U.S. tariff hikes, are impacting the sector by imposing challenges on APIs, glass vials, and lab equipment. Companies are responding by expanding production in India and Europe, stockpiling inventories, and seeking trade exemptions for essential medicines.

The hyper-personalized medicine market encompasses a range of categories, from diagnostics and therapeutics to nutrition, utilizing genomics, AI, and real-time monitoring technologies. The market report provides comprehensive insights into global market size, regional shares, and key trends, delivering a holistic analysis of sustainable strategies in this rapidly evolving industry.

The market thrives on revenues from services like genomic sequencing, AI diagnostics, and the sale of genetic testing kits and wearable health trackers. These revenues reflect goods' factory gate values, emphasizing the service providers' direct sales and related offerings.

This optimistic outlook is tempered by ongoing shifts in international trade relations, necessitating updated forecasts and strategic recommendations. The abrupt tariff increases are impacting production costs and supply chain dynamics, compelling companies to adapt rapidly to sustain growth in this dynamic international arena.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3188.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $5490.15 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.6% Regions Covered Global



Scope:

Markets Covered:

Product: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, Care, Nutrition and Wellness

Technology: Genomics, Proteomics, Bioinformatics, Metabolomics

Application: Oncology, Neurology, Blood Safety, Diabetes, Autoimmune Diseases, Cardiology

End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Research Institutes

Subsegments:

Diagnostics: Genomic Sequencing, Biomarker Testing, Molecular Diagnostics

Therapeutics: Targeted Drug Therapies, Gene and Cell Therapy, RNA-based Therapeutics

Medical Care: Telemedicine, Personalized Treatment, AI Clinical Support, Precision Surgery

Nutrition and Wellness: Nutrigenomics, Personalized Diets, Microbiome Analysis

