AtlasFX Launches BankMinder to Help Treasury Teams Optimize Banking Relationships and Reduce FX Transaction Costs

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtlasFX, the leading end-to-end platform for FX risk management, today announced the recent launch of BankMinder, a new module that gives corporate treasury teams the tools to optimize their banking relationships, improve execution quality, and reduce transaction costs through a single, data-driven framework.

BankMinder extends the AtlasFX platform’s mission to deliver greater clarity, control and cost efficiency across the FX lifecycle. By combining advanced analytics with relationship management capabilities, it enables treasurers to make more objective, transparent and actionable decisions when allocating FX flow and engaging with their banking partners.

Turning data into stronger banking relationships

BankMinder provides treasury teams with real-time visibility into the performance and cost of their banking relationships. With detailed analytics across FX spreads, wallet share, lending exposure and counterparty risk, treasurers can:

Benchmark bank performance and identify hidden transaction costs

Align wallet share with actual execution quality

Strengthen relationships through transparent, data-backed discussions





The result is a more balanced, mutually beneficial dynamic between corporates and their banks—one that prioritizes performance and value creation.

Continuous monitoring for proactive decision-making

Unlike traditional TCA tools, BankMinder delivers continuous monitoring of bank performance, execution quality, and credit exposure. Treasury teams gain the ability to adapt strategies quickly as market conditions change, ensuring governance and cost efficiency remain aligned with best practices.

“As financial markets become more complex, treasurers need visibility and objectivity,” said Jonathan Tunney, Co-Founder of AtlasFX. “BankMinder gives organizations the data to engage confidently with their banks, capture measurable savings, and strengthen relationships over time.”

Integrated within the AtlasFX suite

BankMinder is fully integrated within the AtlasFX platform—used by leading global corporations to forecast exposures, execute trades, and manage risk with precision. Together, these capabilities help treasury teams manage not only FX volatility but also the performance and cost of their critical banking partnerships.

About AtlasFX

AtlasFX is a premier SaaS platform helping global corporations reduce volatility, improve accuracy, and enhance efficiency across the FX risk management lifecycle. Built by experienced practitioners, AtlasFX integrates forecasting, exposure management, execution, compliance and reporting into one cohesive solution trusted by Fortune 500 companies worldwide.

