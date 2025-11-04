Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Prosthetics Market Research Report 2025-2029 & 2034: Strong Growth Forecast as Neural Interfaces, Personalization, and Smart Materials Transform Mobility Solutions

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Prosthetics Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered prosthetics market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $1.47 billion in 2024 to $1.71 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%.

Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered prosthetics are advanced limb replacements that leverage AI to improve mobility, adaptability, and user control, moving beyond reliance on pre-programmed movements. Their main objective is to restore near-natural functionality for amputees by interpreting and responding to muscle signals, neural inputs, and environmental cues.

The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rising prevalence of diabetes-related amputations, increasing demand for advanced mobility solutions, higher incidence of traumatic limb loss injuries, growing investment in bionic technologies, and the expanding adoption of myoelectric prosthetics.







The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered prosthetics market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.08 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing adoption of brain-computer interface technology, rising demand for personalized prosthetic solutions, growing investment in AI-driven rehabilitation technologies, expanding applications of machine learning in prosthetics, and rising government support for assistive technologies. Major trends during this period include advancements in neural control interfaces, development of lightweight smart materials, innovation in self-learning prosthetic algorithms, expansion of 3D-printed customizable solutions, and the emergence of affordable AI-powered bionic limbs.



The rising incidence of diabetes is expected to drive growth in the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered prosthetics market in the coming years. Diabetes, a chronic condition characterized by elevated blood sugar levels due to insufficient insulin production or inefficient insulin use, is increasing largely because of sedentary lifestyles. Reduced physical activity slows metabolism and contributes to weight gain, raising the risk of insulin resistance.

Diabetes complications, including poor circulation and nerve damage, can lead to limb amputations, thereby increasing demand for AI-powered prosthetics that restore mobility and improve quality of life. For example, according to the National Health Service (NHS) in June 2024, the number of individuals identified in England with pre-diabetes reached 3,615,330 in 2023, an 18% increase from 3,065,825 in 2022. Among people under 40, cases rose nearly 25%, from 173,166 in 2022 to 216,440 in 2023. This trend is fueling demand for AI-powered prosthetics.



Key players in the AI-powered prosthetics market are developing advanced technologies, such as neural interface integration, to enhance limb functionality and provide amputees with near-natural mobility. Neural interface integration uses AI systems to decode brain or muscle signals via machine learning algorithms and sensor networks, enabling real-time, intuitive control of prosthetic limbs with life-like precision and responsiveness. For instance, in May 2025, Esper Bionics, a Ukraine-based bionic prosthetics company, launched the Esper Hand 2, an AI-powered, waterproof prosthetic hand that adapts to user behavior, delivers advanced grip strength, and functions effectively in challenging environments, including wet conditions. This innovation represents a significant advancement in assistive prosthetic technology, offering users intelligent, durable solutions for daily activities.



In February 2024, Nippon Express Holdings, a Japan-based logistics and transportation company, acquired an equity stake in Instalimb Inc. for an undisclosed amount. This investment aims to support Instalimb's global expansion and enhance access to affordable AI-driven 3D-printed prosthetic devices in emerging markets. Instalimb Inc., a Japan-based startup, specializes in low-cost, high-quality 3D-printed prosthetics that leverage AI and additive manufacturing to broaden accessibility and improve mobility for amputees worldwide.



North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered prosthetics market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered prosthetics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered prosthetics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.71 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.08 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.9% Regions Covered Global



Scope

Markets Covered:

Type: Implantable Prosthesis; Non-Implantable Prosthesis

Technology: Microprocessor-Controlled Prosthetics; Myoelectric Prosthetics; Robotic Prosthetics; Electric-Powered Prosthetics; Hybrid Technologies

Application: Amputee Mobility; Rehabilitation; Sports Prosthetics; Military; Daily Activities

End User: Hospitals; Prosthetic Clinics; Rehabilitation Centers; Other End Users

Subsegments:

Implantable Prosthesis: Cochlear Implants; Retinal Implants; Deep Brain Stimulation Implants; Artificial Heart Valves; Dental Implants; Orthopedic Joint Implants

Non-Implantable Prosthesis: Upper Limb Prosthetics; Lower Limb Prosthetics; Exoskeletons; Cosmetic Prosthetics; Prosthetic Liners and Sockets

