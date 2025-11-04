Dassault Aviation: Total number of shares and voting rights - 31 10 25

DASSAULT AVIATION

French corporation (société anonyme) with a share capital of 62,717,627.20 euros

Headquarters: 9, Rond-Point des Champs-Élysées - Marcel Dassault

75008 PARIS

712 042 456 RCS Paris

Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares as per article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) and article 223-16 of the General Regulations (Règlement Général) of the French Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date



Total number of shares











Total number of voting rights 10/31/2025 78,397,034



Theoretical voting rights:

130,565,344







Exercisable voting rights:

130,025,255

Attachment