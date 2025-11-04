TRREB Launches Your Voice, Our Future Campaign

TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) launched a milestone initiative.

The Your Voice, Our Future campaign is the most ambitious and comprehensive membership consultation in the organization’s history.

In emails to TRREB’s more than 70-thousand Members the Board said:

“To serve you better, we need to hear directly from you, what’s working, what’s not, and where we can do better. Your thoughtful, constructive insights as real estate professionals will help us grow stronger, more connected, and more responsive to your needs. It’s about listening, learning, and evolving, together.”

The Your Voice, Our Future campaign will consult with the membership and begins with the launch of a scientific, independent survey conducted by Pollara Strategic Insights, one of Canada’s most respected research firms. Questions will touch on such topics as the value of TRREB membership, Member services and support, trust and transparency, and leadership and governance.

In the new year, Members will have the opportunity to take part in a series of focus groups and town halls for discussions that will reflect the diversity and depth of TRREB’s membership.

In the email to Members, TRREB President Elechia Barry-Sproule said the feedback from the consultations will help guide the organization into the future.

“This is more than consultation — it’s collaboration. Together, we will build a stronger, more Member-focused TRREB for the future,” said TRREB President Elechia Barry-Sproule.

Media Inquiries:

For all media inquiries, please email media@trreb.ca.

About TRREB:

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada’s largest real estate board, with over 70,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property, and communities.