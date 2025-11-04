Soltech Unveils the Aura, the First Ambient Grow Lamp Designed as Home Decor

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soltech, a leader in design-focused grow lighting, today announced the launch of the Aura, the first lamp to blend ambient lighting with full-spectrum plant growth technology. Designed by award-winning Italian designer Matteo Ragni, the Aura redefines indoor lighting as modern, functional, and life-giving—melding Italian craftsmanship with Scandinavian balance and contemporary simplicity.

The Aura comes as consumers continue to adopt biophilic design and the houseplant movement. Traditional grow lights often pose an aesthetic challenge, forcing plant parents to choose between healthy plants and a stylish space. As consumers increasingly look for products that improve interiors and serve multiple functions, the Aura appeals to a generation that sees plants not just as décor, but as vital to wellness.

“We’re witnessing a cultural shift where people want their homes to be sanctuaries that nurture both personal wellness and natural beauty,” said Paul Hodges, co-founder and CEO of Soltech. “Aura represents the future of indoor lighting—where you no longer have to choose between design and utility in your home. With the Aura, we’ve created a product that nurtures plants, supports wellness, and elevates the modern home—a light for life.”

Crafted in Turin, Italy, the Aura features solid wood bases available in Natural Alder or rich Wenge Espresso. Each is laser-etched with the Soltech and Ragni signatures, highlighting the design collaboration. Unlike traditional grow lights, the Aura is designed to be displayed—not hidden—making it as much a modern décor statement as a functional source of vitality for both plants and people.

“I wanted to create something that feels natural in any modern home—a piece that whispers rather than shouts,” said Matteo Ragni, the Italian designer behind the Aura. “The challenge wasn’t just making a beautiful lamp; it was designing one that could also care for plants while enhancing daily rituals with warm, welcoming light.”

The Aura provides dimmable ambient lighting (3000K warm white, CRI 98) that enhances interiors while offering the full spectrum of light houseplants need to thrive. Soltech’s proprietary technology ensures essential photosynthetic light within wavelengths that appear naturally warm to the human eye.

The lamp’s 30,000-hour lifespan makes it both a durable design investment and a functional wellness tool. Whether illuminating a reading nook or setting the mood for gatherings, the Aura’s diffused glow benefits both people and plants.

"This isn't about creating another gadget—it's about reimagining what lighting can be," Hodges added. "The Aura invites people who might never have considered grow lights to bring nature indoors without sacrificing their aesthetic style."

The Aura retails for $250 and is available for purchase on soltech.com. Each lamp includes a five-year warranty and a 100-day money-back guarantee, reflecting Soltech's commitment to lasting quality and customer satisfaction.

Aura Key Features:

Italian Design Heritage : Designed in Turin by Matteo Ragni, blending Italian craftsmanship with Scandinavian-inspired form and premium wood finishes in Natural Alder or Wenge Espresso

: Designed in Turin by Matteo Ragni, blending Italian craftsmanship with Scandinavian-inspired form and premium wood finishes in Natural Alder or Wenge Espresso Dual-Purpose Innovation : Ambient lighting that also functions as high-performance plant care

: Ambient lighting that also functions as high-performance plant care Wellness-Forward Illumination : Dimmable 3000K warm light with near-perfect CRI 98 color rendering

: Dimmable 3000K warm light with near-perfect CRI 98 color rendering Plant-First Technology: Proprietary full-spectrum profile tailored for houseplant vitality

Proprietary full-spectrum profile tailored for houseplant vitality Built to Last : 30,000-hour lifespan and a five-year warranty and 100-day money-back guarantee

: 30,000-hour lifespan and a five-year warranty and 100-day money-back guarantee Sustainable Design : Energy-efficient 11.4W performance with a full-spectrum lighting profile designed to mimic natural sunlight

: Energy-efficient 11.4W performance with a full-spectrum lighting profile designed to mimic natural sunlight Compact Size: 5.8 x 5.8 x 13.25 inches, made for seamless placement in modern interiors



About Soltech

Soltech creates lighting that connects people with nature indoors. By combining horticultural science and thoughtful design, Soltech products bring beauty, wellness, and sustainability into everyday life. Founded with the mission to make indoor gardening accessible without sacrificing style, Soltech has gained recognition for balancing form and function in the grow lighting category. For more information, visit soltech.com .

Contact

soltech@theroseyagency.com



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2e3726c9-129e-4477-bdeb-af2861e55d7b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82d57f58-eb65-4421-bc12-03aff9dcc350

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a4fb060c-058d-4333-97e8-f428c9026e31