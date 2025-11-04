OnStation Nation 2025: Virtual Event Showcases the Future of Digital Stationing

CLEVELAND, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnStation, the leading digital stationing platform, will host a virtual event designed to bring the future of stationing to life on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. EST.

The event will offer transportation and construction professionals an exclusive look at the company’s 2025–2026 product roadmap, highlight impactful new feature releases, and unveil upcoming platform integrations shaping the next era of digital project delivery.

“Digital stationing is rapidly transforming how field teams and agencies deliver projects,” said Patrick Russo, CEO of OnStation. “This event is designed to give industry leaders the insights, tools, and strategies they need to work smarter, collaborate more effectively, and lead with confidence.”

The interactive program will feature dynamic breakout sessions, personalized one-on-one training with OnStation experts, and a keynote address from Mack Long, former Director of the Montana Department of Transportation. Mack will share practical strategies to help agencies and contractors:

Strengthen collaboration and align field goals with DOT priorities

Lead with momentum to build buy-in and accelerate progress

Break through common barriers to innovation

Position teams as problem-solvers who drive meaningful change

“The amount of information that I got [from OnStation Nation], just from listening to everybody else in the room, to me that was worth the time,” said Nate Till, project manager for Brooks Construction Company Inc. “Just knowing that there’s those possibilities out there on where we can take OnStation to the next level.”

The OnStation virtual event is open to DOT leaders, contractors, consultants, engineers, and other industry professionals who want to stay ahead of the curve in transportation innovation.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Time: 9:00 a.m. EST

Registration: https://hubs.li/Q03Qf9Dn0

For more information, visit www.onstationapp.com.

About OnStation

OnStation is a collaborative digital stationing platform that offers location-based project records from bid to close. Specifically designed for the heavy highway industry, OnStation's mobile app centralizes communication, boosts productivity, enhances worker safety, and improves project quality. Users benefit from live jobsite stationing, milepost, and LRS capabilities. They can overlay design layers on the project map and communicate via a custom chat platform that organizes and records project events at their locations.

OnStation is available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store and is supported on all desktop systems. Visit www.onstationapp.com to learn more.

