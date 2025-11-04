Applied Radiology Announces Transition in Editorial Leadership: Dr. Erin Simon Schwartz Passes the Torch to Dr. Nina Vincoff

SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anderson Publishing, Ltd., publishers of Applied Radiology, one of the most widely read clinical review journals in medical imaging, today announced a change in editorial leadership. After six years of dedicated service as Editor-in-Chief, Erin Simon Schwartz, MD, Chief of the Division of Neuroradiology and Radiology and Associate Chair for Health Equity and Inclusion at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, will be stepping down. Succeeding her is Nina Vincoff, MD, Executive Medical Director of Prisma Health Radiology Care Division and Clinical Associate Professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine Greenville.

Dr. Schwartz, who assumed the role of Editor-in-Chief in June 2019 following the tenure of Stuart Mirvis, MD, guided Applied Radiology through a period of meaningful growth and transformation. A long-standing member of the journal’s Editorial Advisory Board and Past President of the American Society of Neuroradiology (ASNR), she was instrumental in strengthening the journal’s editorial foundation—expanding the Advisory Board, appointing new Associate Editors across multiple subspecialties, and enhancing the rigor of the editorial review process. Under her leadership, Applied Radiology completed its transition to a fully digital publication supported by a fully digital peer review and production workflow process. Dr. Schwartz also helped to reestablish the Leaders on the Horizon Radiology Residents Program, a long-standing program dedicated to identifying and nurturing the next generation of emerging radiology professionals.

Reflecting on Dr. Schwartz’s leadership, Kieran N. Anderson, Vice President and Group Publisher of Anderson Publishing, Ltd., shared:

“Dr. Schwartz’s commitment to excellence and innovation has profoundly shaped Applied Radiology’s trajectory. Her stewardship not only modernized our operations but deepened the sense of collaboration and integrity that defines this journal. We are deeply grateful for her vision and for the lasting impact she leaves on the publication and the broader imaging community.”

Stepping into the role of Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Nina Vincoff brings an equally impressive record of leadership and editorial insight. Prior to joining Prisma Health, she served as Medical Director and Vice President of Clinical Initiatives and Patient Experience at the Katz Institute for Women’s Health, and Division Chief for Breast Imaging at Northwell Health. Dr. Vincoff has been an active member of Applied Radiology’s Editorial Advisory Board since June 2021 and served as Associate Editor for Breast Imaging.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Vincoff into this new role,” said Kieran N. Anderson, Vice President, and Group Publisher of Anderson Publishing. “Her deep editorial insight, clinical leadership, and dedication to advancing the practice of radiology reflect the same spirit that has guided Applied Radiology throughout its history. As we approach our 55th year of publication in 2026, we look forward to working closely with Dr. Vincoff to build upon the legacy established by Drs. Mirvis and Schwartz and continue serving the radiology community with excellence.”

This transition represents a seamless continuation of Applied Radiology’s long-standing mission to deliver relevant, high-quality clinical content to imaging professionals worldwide. Anderson Publishing and the Applied Radiology editorial team thank Dr. Schwartz for her outstanding leadership and warmly welcome Dr. Vincoff as she leads the journal into its next era.

About Anderson Publishing, Ltd.

Anderson Publishing, Ltd., (AP) is a family-owned communications and multimedia company committed to the development of high-quality, clinically relevant content designed to meet the needs of today’s imaging professionals. Through its two primary peer-review publications; Applied Radiology and Applied Radiation Oncology, AP reaches over 60,000 medical imaging professionals around the globe with a variety of content that includes practical review articles, original research, case reports, thought-provoking columns, podcasts, webinars, symposiums, and much more. Applied Radiology welcomes original review articles and case reports for consideration. Please review our author guidelines and visit our publication portal or learn more at www.appliedradiology.com .

Contact

Anderson Publishing, Ltd.

Kieran N. Anderson

Vice President & Group Publisher

kieran@appliedradiology.com

D: +1 908-337-3366

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e758d468-1e8c-4790-8bd6-696354fa30a1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f2618979-1149-43a2-b07c-8698f91b9b0c