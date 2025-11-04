Brain Artificial Intelligence Assisted Diagnosis Solution Report 2025: Market to Hit $5.46 Billion by 2029 as Neuroimaging and Preventive Digital Health Accelerate Adoption - Forecast to 2034

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brain Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Assisted Diagnosis Solution Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The brain artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted diagnosis solution market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $1.74 billion in 2024 to $2.19 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.9%. The growth during the historic period is driven by rising prevalence of neurological disorders, increasing healthcare awareness, growing burden of mental health conditions, expansion of the geriatric population, growth of hospital infrastructure, and higher demand for early disease detection. The brain artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted diagnosis solution market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.46 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.6%.





The projected growth in the forecast period is supported by increasing government initiatives in healthcare digitization, greater adoption of preventive healthcare practices, growth in specialized diagnostic centers, rising patient preference for non-invasive diagnostics, and expansion of public-private healthcare collaborations. Key trends in this period include advancements in neuroimaging, development of personalized diagnostic platforms, innovations in hybrid therapeutic and diagnostic solutions, investment in AI research and development, integration of big data analytics in brain health, and the use of virtual reality-based cognitive assessments.



The rising prevalence of neurological disorders is expected to drive the growth of the brain artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted diagnosis solutions market. Neurological disorders, which affect the brain, spinal cord, and nerves, lead to symptoms such as cognitive, motor, and sensory impairments. The increasing incidence of these disorders is largely attributed to the aging global population, as aging tends to impair neuronal function, reduce brain plasticity, and increase oxidative stress, all of which contribute to the development and progression of neurological conditions.

AI-powered brain diagnostic solutions offer rapid, precise, and objective analysis of brain imaging or electrical activity, assisting in early detection of conditions such as stroke, concussion, and Alzheimer's. These solutions support clinical decision-making and enable personalized treatment plans. For example, in July 2024, the National Health Service (NHS) reported that there were 487,432 patients diagnosed with dementia by June 30, 2024, marking a rise of 3,155 cases compared to May 2024. This increasing prevalence of neurological disorders is driving demand for AI-based diagnostic solutions.



Leading companies in the brain AI-assisted diagnosis market are focusing on developing advanced solutions, such as deep learning platforms, to improve diagnostic accuracy and real-time analysis. Deep learning platforms use sophisticated neural networks and data analytics to analyze brain electrical activity or imaging data, identifying subtle abnormalities and providing actionable insights for clinicians. For example, in June 2025, BrainScope Company Inc., a US-based neurotechnology firm, launched its next-generation deep learning platform, featuring a Large Neural Model (LNM).

This platform applies advances similar to those in large language models (LLMs) to electroencephalogram (EEG) data, enabling automated analysis without the need for specialized quantitative EEG (qEEG) interpretation. It supports the detection of various brain health conditions, such as concussion, stroke, and early Alzheimer's, providing rapid, objective, and clinically actionable insights. This technology also aids in refining biomarkers for clinical trials, early diagnoses, and personalized treatment strategies.



In January 2025, SyntheticMR AB, a healthcare company based in Sweden, acquired Combinostics Oy for $5.03 million (€4.3 million). This acquisition expands SyntheticMR's portfolio of AI-driven neuroimaging solutions by integrating Combinostics' cNeuro platform. The move aims to enhance its brain diagnostic capabilities and bolster its presence in the European healthcare market. Combinostics Oy, based in Finland, specializes in AI-assisted brain diagnosis solutions.



Major players in the brain artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted diagnosis solution market are Viz.ai Inc., Aidoc Medical Ltd., RapidAI Inc., Qure.ai Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Ceribell Inc., Infervision Inc., Quibim S.L., Brainomix Ltd., Hyperfine Inc., QMENTA Inc., BrainScope Company Inc., BioMind Inc., Cortechs.ai Inc., Heuron Inc., Zeto Inc., icometrix NV, Cercare Medical AB, VUNO Inc., NeuraSignal Inc., Aikenist Inc., Avicenna.AI Inc., BrainKey Technologies Inc., and Deepwise AI Co. Ltd.



North America was the largest region in the brain artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted diagnosis solution market in 2024. The regions covered in brain artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted diagnosis solution report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the brain artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted diagnosis solution market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.



Note that the outlook for this market is being affected by rapid changes in trade relations and tariffs globally. The report will be updated prior to delivery to reflect the latest status, including revised forecasts and quantified impact analysis. The report's Recommendations and Conclusions sections will be updated to give strategies for entities dealing with the fast-moving international environment.



The sudden escalation of U.S. tariffs and the consequent trade frictions in spring 2025 are severely impacting the healthcare sector, particularly in the supply of critical medical devices, diagnostic equipment, and pharmaceuticals. Hospitals and healthcare providers are facing higher costs for imported surgical instruments, imaging equipment, and consumables such as syringes and catheters, many of which have limited domestic alternatives. These increased costs are straining healthcare budgets, leading some providers to delay equipment upgrades or pass on expenses to patients. Additionally, tariffs on raw materials and components are disrupting the production of essential drugs and devices, causing supply chain bottlenecks. In response, the industry is diversifying sourcing strategies, boosting local manufacturing where possible, and advocating for tariff exemptions on life-saving medical products.



Brain artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted diagnosis solutions are software-driven systems that use AI algorithms to analyze brain imaging and clinical data for detecting neurological disorders. Their primary function is to support clinicians in the early and accurate diagnosis of conditions such as stroke, tumors, and neurodegenerative diseases, enhancing decision-making, treatment planning, and patient outcomes. These solutions improve diagnostic efficiency by reducing manual interpretation time and minimizing errors.



The main product categories of brain AI-assisted diagnosis solutions include hardware, software, and services. Hardware refers to the physical devices and equipment used to capture, process, and analyze neurological data, which is then interpreted by AI algorithms to assist in diagnosis. These solutions employ technologies such as computer vision, deep learning, machine learning, and natural language processing, and can be deployed on-premises or via cloud platforms. Applications include disease detection, patient monitoring, radiology analysis, and surgical robotics assistance, serving hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, research institutes, and similar end users.

