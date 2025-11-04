Artificial Intelligence Microscopy Market Research Report 2025 with Global Forecast to 2029 and 2034 - Market Accelerates on Precision Medicine and Automated Image Analysis Demand

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence Microscopy Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The artificial intelligence microscopy market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $1.0 billion in 2024 to $1.16 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. The growth during the historic period is driven by increasing adoption of digital pathology, rising demand for advanced imaging solutions, greater focus on early disease detection, and higher investment in healthcare AI technologies.







The artificial intelligence microscopy market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.04 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%. Artificial intelligence (AI) microscopy involves combining AI algorithms with advanced microscopy techniques to automatically analyze, interpret, and enhance microscopic images. Its primary goal is to improve the accuracy, speed, and efficiency of image-based research and diagnostics by identifying patterns, detecting anomalies, and quantifying cellular or molecular structures that may be difficult for human observers.

The projected growth in the forecast period is supported by growing adoption of precision medicine, rising demand for automated image analysis, increasing need for accurate diagnostic tools, and greater investment in AI-powered diagnostics. Key trends in this period include advancements in deep learning algorithms, innovations in real-time image processing, integration of AI with high-resolution microscopy, development of cloud-based microscopy platforms, and progress in multimodal imaging techniques.



The increasing adoption of personalized medicine is set to drive the growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) microscopy market. Personalized medicine tailors treatment and prevention strategies based on an individual's unique genetic makeup, lifestyle, and environmental factors. This approach is gaining traction, largely due to advancements in genomics, which enable precise identification of genetic variations and the development of personalized treatments.

AI microscopy supports personalized medicine by offering precise and automated analysis of cells and tissues, which enables tailored treatment plans. It reduces the manual workload, accelerates diagnostics, and enhances clinical decision-making, ultimately improving patient outcomes. For instance, the Personalized Medicine Coalition (PMC) reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved 26 new personalized medicines in 2023, compared to just 12 in 2022. This surge in personalized treatments is driving the expansion of the AI microscopy market.



Key players in the AI microscopy market are focusing on developing cutting-edge solutions, such as digital microscopy, to improve imaging accuracy and automate analysis. Digital microscopy utilizes cameras and computer technology to capture, display, and analyze microscopic images, replacing or complementing traditional optical microscopes. For example, in February 2025, Honeywell International Inc. introduced Digital Holographic Microscopy (DHM), a technology that integrates AI to count and classify microscopic particles and cells accurately.

The system uses AI algorithms to analyze holographic images captured by a portable device, allowing for rapid cell counting and classification without the need for complex sample preparation or staining. This technology is designed for point-of-care use, such as diagnosing infections in peritoneal dialysis patients, reducing diagnostic time from days to minutes. It also has applications in environmental monitoring and quality control.



In October 2024, ChemoMetec A/S, a Denmark-based company specializing in cell analysis and counting, acquired Ovizio Imaging Systems NV/SA for an undisclosed sum. This acquisition allows ChemoMetec to enhance its portfolio with AI-driven holographic microscopy solutions, boosting its capabilities in real-time, label-free cell analysis. It strengthens ChemoMetec's presence in the bioprocessing and cell therapy markets. Ovizio Imaging Systems, based in Belgium, provides AI microscopy solutions for life sciences and bioprocessing, furthering the integration of AI into microscopy technologies.



North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence microscopy market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in artificial intelligence microscopy report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the artificial intelligence microscopy market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

