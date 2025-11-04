Artificial Intelligence Clinical Genomics Interpretation Market Research Report 2025: Opportunities Center on Expanding AI-powered Interpretation Tools, EHR Integration, and Rising Government Funding

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence Clinical Genomics Interpretation Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The artificial intelligence clinical genomics interpretation market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $1.35 billion in 2024 to $1.74 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing adoption of artificial intelligence in healthcare, rising demand for personalized medicine, greater availability of genomic data, enhanced computational power for AI algorithms, and growing investment in AI-driven diagnostics. The artificial intelligence clinical genomics interpretation market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.68 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.1%.







The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to wider adoption of AI-powered genomic tools, rising demand for precision medicine, increasing integration of cloud-based analytics, growing government funding for genomics research, and expanded use of real-world data in clinical decision-making. Key trends in the forecast period include advancements in AI-driven predictive analytics, innovations in multi-omics data integration, integration of AI with electronic health records, progress in real-time genomic interpretation, and development of explainable AI for clinical genomics.



The growing demand for personalized medicine is expected to support the expansion of the artificial intelligence clinical genomics interpretation market. Personalized medicine is a healthcare approach that customizes diagnosis, treatment, and prevention strategies based on an individual's genetic, environmental, and lifestyle characteristics. This approach is gaining traction due to its ability to provide more effective treatments by aligning therapies with specific genetic profiles, resulting in improved outcomes and reduced side effects.

Artificial intelligence clinical genomics interpretation contributes by quickly processing complex genomic data to identify accurate, patient-specific treatment options, enhancing therapeutic effectiveness and minimizing trial-and-error in medical decision-making. For example, in February 2024, the Personalized Medicine Coalition, a US-based nonprofit organization, reported that the US Food and Drug Administration approved 16 new personalized treatments for rare disease patients in 2023, up from six in 2022. This trend supports the growth of the artificial intelligence clinical genomics interpretation market.



Leading companies in the artificial intelligence clinical genomics interpretation market are investing in scalable innovations to support large-scale genomic studies, enabling high-throughput data processing, improved accuracy, and accelerated identification of biomarkers and therapeutic targets. Scalability refers to an AI system's ability to efficiently analyze vast and complex genomic datasets without loss of speed or accuracy, which is increasingly important as data volume grows.



In May 2025, GeneDx, a US-based provider of genomic diagnostic testing and precision medicine services, acquired Fabric Genomics for an undisclosed sum. This acquisition is intended to enhance GeneDx's artificial intelligence clinical genomics interpretation capabilities, particularly in areas such as rare disease diagnosis and neonatal genetic screening. Fabric Genomics, also based in the US, is a developer of AI-driven genomic data interpretation software and clinical decision support tools used by healthcare providers and laboratories.



Major players in the artificial intelligence clinical genomics interpretation market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, NVIDIA Corporation, Illumina Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Tempus Labs Inc., GeneDx Inc., Freenome Inc., NantHealth Inc., SOPHiA GENETICS SA, Genomenon Inc., DNAnexus Inc., Lifebit Biotech Ltd., Deep Genomics Inc., SpeeDx Pty Ltd, PierianDx Inc., Genuity Science Inc., Karius Inc., FDNA Inc., SeqOne Genomics Inc., Nostos Genomics Inc.



North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence clinical genomics interpretation market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in artificial intelligence clinical genomics interpretation report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the artificial intelligence clinical genomics interpretation market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

Component: Software; Services

Deployment Mode: Cloud Based; On Premises

Application: Oncology; Rare Diseases; Pharmacogenomics; Infectious Diseases; Other Applications

End User: Hospitals And Clinics; Research Institutes; Diagnostic Laboratories; Other End User

Subsegments:

Software: Genomic Data Analysis; Variant Interpretation; Clinical Decision Support; Predictive Modeling; Reporting And Visualization

Services: Implementation And Integration; Consulting And Advisory; Training And Support; Data Management; Maintenance And Upgrades

