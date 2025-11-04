Bliss Yoga Retreats Named One of Europe's Top Wellness Retreats for 2025: Award-Winning Tenerife and Ibiza Brand Offers Affordable All-Inclusive Yoga Holidays with UK Expansion Announced





Tenerife, Canary Islands, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bliss Yoga Retreats, the award-winning European wellness company based in South Tenerife and Ibiza, has been recognized as one of the Top Yoga Retreats in Europe for 2025.

Celebrated for its inclusive philosophy, breathtaking Canary Islands and Mediterranean settings, and consistently sold-out yoga holidays, Bliss Yoga Retreats continues to set new standards for transformational wellness retreats and holistic wellness escapes across Europe.

Since its founding in 2020, Bliss Yoga Retreats has rapidly grown into one of Europe's most sought-after wellness destinations. The company hosts 12 fully booked 7-day yoga holidays each winter in sunny South Tenerife.

Each all-inclusive yoga retreat combines professional instruction from certified yoga teachers, mindful adventure excursions, and authentic community connection in stunning oceanfront settings.

The company is expanding to the United Kingdom in 2025 with its first UK-based yoga retreat franchise. This brings its accessible wellness model to a broader audience seeking stress relief and mental health support.

"Our mission is simple: make the blissful experience of a yoga vacation accessible to everyone," said Dominic Brooke, Managing Director of Bliss Yoga Retreats.

"Wellness should be inclusive, enjoyable, and social, not restrictive or elitist. Whether you're a complete beginner or an experienced practitioner, traveling solo or with friends, our retreats welcome all levels and all backgrounds."

Freedom, Fun, Friendship, and Adventure

Every Bliss Yoga Retreat follows four core principles that define its unique approach to wellness tourism: Freedom, Fun, Friendship, and Adventure.

Freedom: Guests design their own yoga and mindfulness experience with both plant-based menus and indulgent options available. No restrictive diets or rigid timetables here.

Each day offers genuine freedom of choice, from morning yoga flows to optional afternoon workshops, beach time, or quiet poolside reflection.

Fun: Unlike traditional silent or highly regimented meditation retreats, Bliss encourages joyful connection.

Themed dinners, live music nights, and beach bonfire gatherings give guests space to relax, laugh, and truly enjoy themselves.

Friendship: These retreats are solo-traveler friendly and LGBTQ+ welcoming, creating a warm social environment where genuine friendships form naturally.

Many guests return year after year, describing the sense of belonging and community as genuinely life-changing.

Adventure: Bliss weaves nature, movement, and exploration throughout its programs.

Complimentary excursions take guests hiking through Mount Teide National Park, exploring the dramatic cliffs of Masca Valley, and practicing sunset yoga with views of the Atlantic Ocean. These experiences inspire awe and deepen connection to the natural world.

All-Inclusive Yoga Holidays in Tenerife and the Canary Islands

Each Bliss retreat includes two daily yoga classes led by Yoga Alliance-certified instructors from around the world.

Morning sessions feature dynamic Vinyasa flow practices that awaken the body and energize the mind. Evening classes offer restorative Yin yoga and guided meditation for deep relaxation and stress release.

The mix works perfectly for beginners and advanced practitioners alike.

Guests enjoy full-board accommodation with locally sourced, plant-based meals, regional Canarian wines, and handmade desserts.

In-house chefs prepare fresh meals daily, prioritizing seasonal produce and nutrition that supports both vitality and pleasure. This is wellness without deprivation.

The beachfront villas and ocean-view accommodations provide the ideal setting for a proper digital detox.

Guests disconnect from screens and reconnect with themselves and nature. Many describe the experience as both grounding and liberating, a rare chance to slow down and live mindfully without the constant ping of notifications and deadlines.

Bliss Yoga Retreats offers two complimentary helper placements per retreat, ensuring accessibility for those on limited budgets.

With shared accommodation starting under €200 per night, the brand delivers one of the most affordable all-inclusive wellness retreats in Europe.

This balance of quality, authentic community, and budget-friendly pricing has established Bliss as a leader in accessible wellness travel.

Premium Facilities at the Retreat Center

The dedicated yoga retreat center features a spacious yoga studio with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the ocean.

An infinity pool provides the perfect spot for morning swims or afternoon relaxation. The wellness lounge is stocked with herbal teas and healthy snacks throughout the day.

Spa-style amenities are available throughout the property. Every detail supports complete relaxation and rejuvenation.

Wellness with a Purpose

Bliss Yoga Retreats goes beyond being just another yoga holiday. It's part of a larger transformational movement in European wellness tourism.

The company's mission extends past physical health into emotional well-being, community building, and connection to nature.

Retreats intentionally encourage mindfulness, self-care practices, and social connection. This helps guests find balance amid the relentless demands of modern life.

The inclusive approach appeals to professionals seeking burnout recovery, digital nomads craving work-life balance, and solo travelers searching for purposeful adventure with meaning.

By combining structured yoga programs with genuine freedom and fun, the retreats attract people from all walks of life. From first-time yogis curious about meditation to seasoned practitioners deepening their practice, everyone finds their place.

"We see people arrive feeling exhausted and leave feeling completely renewed," Brooke said. "Our guests tell us it's not just a holiday. It's a total reset for the mind and spirit."

5-Star Guest Experience and Retreat Reviews

Guest testimonials and retreat reviews consistently highlight the brand's professional teaching standards, inclusive community atmosphere, and genuinely life-changing results.

With hundreds of 5-star reviews across major wellness travel platforms, Bliss Yoga Retreats is praised for its authenticity, warmth, and careful attention to detail.

"I came to Tenerife looking for relaxation and left with lifelong friends and a renewed sense of self," said Sarah Jones, a returning guest from London. "Bliss Yoga Retreats truly lives up to its name. It's an experience that changes you."

Each program limits group sizes to ensure a personalized and supportive environment. This allows instructors to tailor classes to individual needs and levels.

The result is a retreat experience that feels both intimate and energizing, ideal for those seeking meaningful transformation through movement, mindfulness, and human connection.

Expansion to the United Kingdom

Due to increasing demand from UK and European guests, Bliss Yoga Retreats will launch its first UK-based franchise retreat in 2025.

The expansion makes its signature yoga and wellness model accessible year-round to guests who prefer staying closer to home.

The UK location will follow the same inclusive, all-levels format with Yoga Alliance-certified teachers, locally sourced menus, and nature-based excursions built into every week.

This move marks an exciting chapter in the company's growth and reflects the wider rise of wellness tourism across Europe.

Industry reports project the global wellness tourism market will exceed €1.3 trillion by 2027.

Bliss Yoga Retreats plans further expansion into other European destinations in coming years, bringing its philosophy of joyful, accessible wellness to new communities.

2025 Retreat Dates & Booking Information

Early bird discounts are now available for Tenerife winter sun retreats and wellness escape packages in 2025.

All retreat packages include meals, airport transfers, daily excursions, and yoga sessions. Group bookings, flexible payment plans, and last-minute availability options make the experience accessible for all types of travelers.

Book your transformational yoga retreat today and join hundreds of satisfied guests who've discovered what makes Bliss different. Spaces fill quickly, especially for peak winter sun season.

For full schedules, pricing, and availability, visit www.blissyogaretreats.co.uk

About Bliss Yoga Retreats

Founded in 2020, Bliss Yoga Retreats is a leading European wellness brand specializing in yoga holidays, meditation retreats, and holistic wellness experiences in Tenerife, Canary Islands, and Ibiza, Balearic Islands, Spain.

With a philosophy centered on inclusivity, community, and joy, the company has built a strong reputation for delivering exceptional all-inclusive retreats. These retreats combine yoga, mindfulness, and adventure in breathtaking Mediterranean and Atlantic island settings.

Through its certified yoga instructors, accessible pricing model, and award-winning programs, Bliss Yoga Retreats is redefining wellness tourism for a new generation of travelers.

Whether you're looking for stress relief, burnout recovery, a digital detox, or simply a week of sunshine and self-care, Bliss offers an experience that balances structure with freedom, wellness with indulgence, and personal growth with genuine fun.