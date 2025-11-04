Employers Face Pressure From Soaring Drug Prices

Denver, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prescription drug costs have emerged as a top concern for employers as they review their 2025 benefit decisions, according to pharmacy experts at IMA Financial Group. An analysis of more than 190 employers and over 190,000 members found that overall pharmacy spend has increased by roughly 18% per member per month compared to the prior year.

With specialty medications driving up costs and limited transparency from pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), employers are increasingly seeking new strategies to manage expenses while ensuring that employees maintain access to essential medications.

"As employers review the outcomes of their recent benefit decisions, rising prescription drug costs are emerging as a top challenge," said Austin Nabor, Pharm.D., who leads IMARx at IMA. "Our pharmacy programs help employers control costs while ensuring their teams maintain access to essential medications."

Employers’ concerns are driven by specialty medications climbing faster than other health benefits, particularly GLP-1 drugs and high-cost therapies that can strain even well-funded plans. IMA’s analysis found employers are focusing on independent oversight of PBM contracts and direct member support—an approach that increases transparency in pricing and connects employees with assistance programs that can significantly reduce out-of-pocket costs.

While federal initiatives have renewed attention on drug affordability, IMA leaders note that meaningful progress often begins at the employer level.

“Transparency in PBM contracts, smarter pharmacy plan design, and consistent vendor accountability are the levers that deliver immediate impact,” said Matt Collier, leader of IMA Pharmacy Consulting. “Recent IMA client outcomes show 34% to 41% reductions in pharmacy spending through these combined strategies.”

Drawing on in-house pharmacy expertise, IMA Financial Group helps employers translate complex claims data into actionable strategies, striking a balance between cost control and access to care. Through its year-round support model, IMA Partnerly™, including IMARx and Pharmacy Consulting programs, IMA provides organizations with analysis, sourcing guidance, and member advocacy to help reduce spend while preserving plan value.

