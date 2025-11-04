Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Veterinary Diagnostics Research Report 2025: Market to Reach $4.05 Billion by 2029 Amid Surge in Precision Animal Healthcare - Global Long-term Forecast to 2034

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Veterinary Diagnostics Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Veterinary Diagnostics Global Market Report 2025" is an essential resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management aiming to navigate the rapidly expanding veterinary diagnostics landscape. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends expected to dominate the sector over the next decade and beyond.

The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered veterinary diagnostics market has witnessed significant growth, rising from $1.61 billion in 2024 to $1.94 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 20.5%. Factors such as increasing pet ownership, growing expenditure on animal healthcare, and demand for rapid diagnostic results have propelled this expansion. The market is poised to continue its upward trajectory, expected to reach $4.05 billion by 2029, with anticipated growth driven by AI's role in precision diagnosis and personalized treatment planning, and advancements in veterinary research.



Key trends for the forecast period include innovations in AI-driven telemedicine, cloud-based diagnostic platforms, and enhancements in point-of-care diagnostic devices. The integration of big data analytics and machine learning for predictive healthcare is also expected to shape the industry landscape. The rising prevalence of animal diseases is a primary factor driving the demand for AI-powered diagnostics. Intensive livestock farming has exacerbated disease spread, making swift and accurate diagnostic tools essential. The World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) reported significant increases in avian influenza outbreaks in mammals, underscoring the need for advanced diagnostic solutions.



Leading companies in the market are innovating to enhance diagnostic accuracy. For example, Antech Diagnostics introduced RapidRead Dental in May 2025, an AI-radiology tool that provides a detailed analysis of dental radiographs within 10 minutes, improving treatment decisions and workflow efficiency. The tool's annotated reports enhance communication with pet owners, boosting care and compliance. Meanwhile, in September 2023, Mars Incorporated acquired SYNLAB.vet GmbH, fortifying its presence in the European veterinary diagnostic market and expanding its global capabilities.



Prominent players in this sector include Zoetis Inc., Antech Diagnostics Inc., and Scopio Labs Ltd., among others. North America led the market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market encompasses regions like Western Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific, with coverage of countries such as the USA, China, Germany, and Japan.



However, the global trade landscape poses challenges. Rising U.S. tariffs and subsequent trade tensions in 2025 have led to increased operational costs in veterinary services, impacting pharmaceuticals and animal care equipment supply. To mitigate these challenges, the industry is encouraged to focus on local sourcing, preventive care, and digital health innovations. The AI-powered veterinary diagnostics market report provides comprehensive insights, covering market size, trends, and strategies for thriving in this dynamic industry. The report includes detailed analysis on competitive landscapes and market opportunities, offering a holistic view of the current and future outlook.



The market incorporates revenues from services like automated test interpretation and genomic data analysis, as well as sales of laboratory equipment and diagnostic kits. The valuation emphasizes 'factory gate' values, representing the worth of goods produced, excluding subsequent sales along the supply chain.



Overall, the AI-powered veterinary diagnostics market is set to expand, driven by technological advancements and a rising focus on animal health. With growing investments in R&D and strategic acquisitions, the landscape for veterinary diagnostics is poised for transformative growth.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.94 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $4.05 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.2% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope:

Markets Covered: Software, Hardware, Services

Software, Hardware, Services Animal Types: Companion Animals, Livestock, Other Animal Types

Companion Animals, Livestock, Other Animal Types Applications: Disease Detection, Health Monitoring, Treatment Planning, Other Applications

Disease Detection, Health Monitoring, Treatment Planning, Other Applications End Users: Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes, Other End-Users

Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes, Other End-Users Subsegments: Diagnostic Imaging Software, Data Analytics, Imaging Systems, Analyzers, Diagnostic and Testing Services, etc.

Diagnostic Imaging Software, Data Analytics, Imaging Systems, Analyzers, Diagnostic and Testing Services, etc. Leading Companies: Zoetis Inc., Antech Diagnostics Inc., smaXtec animal care technology GmbH, Scopio Labs Ltd., ImpriMed Inc., among others.

Companies Featured

Zoetis Inc.

Antech Diagnostics Inc.

smaXtec animal care technology GmbH

Scopio Labs Ltd.

SignalPET Inc.

ImpriMed Inc.

VetCT Ltd.

CattleEye Ltd

VetChip

VetRadar

Vetspire LLC

EIO Diagnostics Inc.

MiDOG

Moichor Inc.

Techcyte Inc.

Vetology Innovations Inc.

Felcana

Petriage Inc.

Aiforia Technologies Oyj

PawSmart.ai.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qc2jnr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment