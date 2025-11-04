Fulcrum Launches Fully Insured Crypto Lending Platform Offering Up to 12% APR on BTC, 13% on SOL and 14% on USDT

Zug, Switzerland, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Lending, the crypto-backed financial services provider, today announced the launch of its platform. Fulcrum is tailored exclusively for investors, individuals or businesses, looking to achieve higher returns on major crypto (BTC, ETH, BNB, SOL) and stablecoin deposits (USDC, USDT). With annual returns of up to 14%, full-insurance, FINMA license and the interest payouts in the crypto deposited; the platform offers investors a secure, high-yield alternative to traditional savings accounts. The platform has been in beta and alpha stages for the last 6 months and now it’s celebrating its release.

New Alternative to Outpace Inflation

Traditional savings accounts struggle to keep pace with inflation, often leading to a gradual loss of value for investors. Crypto saving accounts do offer higher returns, but they don't offer insurance for incidents that are common in crypto space. Fulcrum offers an alternative that combines predictable high returns of crypto with a fully insured and licensed platform, allowing investors to grow their savings faster than inflation with peace of mind. This platform is designed to empower individuals with greater financial control, helping them to break away from low-yield savings accounts and achieve more flexibility in their financial plans.

"Fulcrum has always been about empowering our community with innovative ways, and we prove this commitment by providing investors with a high-yield alternative to traditional savings accounts, while giving them a peace of mind with full insurance and regulation" said Matthew Curtis, CEO and Founder of Fulcrum Lending. “We operate a strict regulatory licensing and compliance rigidly in all operations, ensuring your trust in us is well-placed. We are licensed and regulated by Swiss financial authority FINMA. We also hold all customer assets in a qualified custody Fireworks, and we fully insure them. We offer you best rates on the market no matter the market conditions are, and our team is available 24/7”.

Key Features of Fulcrum Platform

- Earn up to 12% APR on BTC and ETH, 13% on SOL and BNB

- Earn up to 14% APR on USDT and USDC

- Borrow USDT at 16% APR

- Predictable rates that don’t change with market conditions

- Full Insurance of user deposits by Lloyd’s of London

- Licensed and regulated by Swiss financial authority FINMA

- Backed by known incubator YCombinator

- Customer assets stored by trusted digital asset custodian Fireworks

- Flexible withdrawal options of daily, monthly, quarterly and semi-annually

Unlike many crypto yield products that rely on high-risk trading strategies, Fulcrum generates returns exclusively from lending activity on platform providing over-collateralized loans, ensuring a lower risk profile for investors. This means the customer deposits are used to fund secured loans, not volatile trading ventures. Fulcrum also guarantees that crypto payouts are held in full reserve and never leveraged—your crypto is always protected and not exposed to additional risk.

“We’re able to offer investors a compelling alternative to traditional savings accounts that’s built on the foundation of our secure, over-collateralized loan book,” said Andrew Owen, Chief Revenue Officer at Fulcrum. “We only have the option of 50% loan-to-value ratio. That means for every 1 BTC worth of credit, we get 2 BTC as collateral.”

How the Fulcrum Interest Account Works

Fulcrum platform accepts deposits in crypto (BTC, ETH, SOL, BNB) and stablecoins (USDC, USDT). Investors will be able to receive monthly interest payouts in the crypto they deposited, giving them the flexibility to tailor their returns to their financial goals. Withdrawals are available after different lock-in periods, differing from 1 day to 6 months. The more the platform users lock-in funds in the platform, more returns they receive.

How the Fulcrum Borrowing Works

With Fulcrum, anyone can have access to borrowing power of up to $1 million by using their crypto assets as collateral, within 24 hours and with no credit history required. In this way they can borrow cash and hold their coins to see them grow while avoiding taxes. Fulcrum offers over-collateralized crypto-backed loans, stored in qualified custody, and only with 50% LTV. The automated platform provides instant funding in USDT.

Availability of Fulcrum platform

Fulcrum platform is now accessible to individuals and corporate investors seeking a secure, high-yield alternative to traditional saving and borrowing options.

About Fulcrum Lend

Founded in 2025 and headquartered in Switzerland, Fulcrum Lending is the pioneer of fully insured crypto-backed lending. Fulcrum’s mission is to build and enable simple, familiar, and novel crypto financial products that increase access to financial opportunities and give consumers more control over their ability to generate long-term wealth.

Fulcrum's crypto lending products enable its users to receive interest in their idle crypto assets and seamlessly access credit against their crypto portfolios. For more information, visit https://fulcrumlend.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.