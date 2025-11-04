Questex’s World Tea Expo Opens Registration for 2026 — Uniting the Global Tea Industry for Growth and Innovation

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s World Tea Expo, the leading B2B event for the global tea industry, announces registration is now open for its 2026 gathering, taking place March 23–25 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Celebrating the business of tea and the community that drives it, World Tea Expo remains the premier destination for suppliers, importers, retailers, and beverage professionals from around the world.

The 2026 event will showcase a reimagined conference and expo experience, featuring new masterclasses, hands-on workshops, and curated tastings that deliver both inspiration and measurable business value. Attendees will explore the latest trends in product innovation, sustainability, and consumer demand—designed to help tea professionals expand their brands, drive profitability, and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

Conference highlights include Building a 7-Figure Online Tea Business, How to Launch Your Brick-and-Mortar Tea Business, Not Your Grandma’s Cup of Tea!, K-Tea Culture: Korean Tea, the Hidden Gem of Asia, and Steeped in Plastic: Brewing Microplastic-Free Solutions.

In addition to education, attendees will gain access to the World Tea Expo show floor, featuring global suppliers, product sampling, demos, and networking experiences that connect professionals across every link of the tea supply chain. The event is co-located with Bar & Restaurant Expo, expanding opportunities for attendees to connect with the broader hospitality and beverage industry ecosystem.

“World Tea Expo is more than an event—it’s where the business of tea comes to life,” said Brandy Rand, VP/Market Leader for Questex Hospitality. “We’re bringing together the entire global community for three days of learning, tasting, and connection. Whether you’re scaling your business, exploring new markets, or seeking fresh inspiration, this is where innovation meets opportunity.”

Attendees can choose between two registration options:

Conference Pass: Includes all conference sessions, masterclasses, workshops, expo hall access, product tastings, demos, entry to the Opening Night Party and VIP events.

Expo Pass: Includes expo hall access, product tastings, demos, and the Opening Night Party.

For more information and to register, visit www.worldteaexpo.com

If you’re interested in exhibiting, contact Elliot Howell, Sales Director at ehowell@questex.com.

About World Tea Expo

World Tea Expo, produced by Questex, is the leading trade event and global gathering for the tea industry. Bringing together suppliers, producers, retailers, and thought leaders, the event offers education, tastings, and business connections that drive innovation and growth across the global tea marketplace.

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Michelle Osborne

Questex Hospitality Group

mosborne@questex.com