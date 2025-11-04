Questex’s Bar & Restaurant Expo 2026 Opens Registration, Celebrates 40 Years of Hospitality

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Registration is officially open for Questex’s Bar & Restaurant Expo 2026, returning to the Las Vegas Convention Center, March 23–25, 2026. The long-running industry event is known for being the marquee gathering for product innovation, education and connection across the bar, restaurant, and hospitality sectors.

Heading into its 40th year, the theme, “Every Moment Counts,” captures the energy, creativity, and relentless drive that fuel the hospitality industry every day.

As the nation’s leading event for bar, restaurant, and hospitality professionals, Bar & Restaurant Expo delivers the ultimate opportunity to learn, sample, and connect—all under one roof. Over three action-packed days, nearly 10,000 operators, owners, beverage directors, chefs, suppliers and industry innovators from independent venues to multi-location groups come together to source products, sharpen operations, and explore what’s next in hospitality. The event draws decision-makers from all 50 states and more than 25 countries, representing thousands of unique business locations.

“The hospitality industry brings people together and is at the heart of the consumer drive to socialize,” said Brandy Rand, VP & Market Leader, Questex Hospitality Group. “Every Moment Counts is more than our theme—it’s a reminder that the time you spend at Bar & Restaurant Expo translates directly into ideas that bring customers through the door and help grow your profitability all year long.”

Keynote: Mike Cessario, Founder and CEO of Liquid Death

Bar & Restaurant Expo will feature a keynote from Mike Cessario, Founder and CEO of Liquid Death, one of the most disruptive and fastest-growing beverage brands in the world. Liquid Death uses comedy and entertainment to make health and sustainability 50 times more fun. Its product lines include mountain water, soda-flavored sparkling water, iced tea, and energy. A portion of Liquid Death’s proceeds helps kill plastic pollution.

Cessario has been named to TIME100 Next, and Liquid Death under his leadership has been named to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies (#1 in advertising), Bain Insurgent Brands, and Ad Age’s America’s Hottest Brands.

Known for transforming the perception of healthy beverage into a cultural movement, Cessario will share how bold creativity, brand authenticity, and a mission-driven mindset have fueled Liquid Death’s meteoric rise—and what hospitality operators can learn from their success.

40 Years of Industry Leadership

Since its debut, Bar & Restaurant Expo has shaped the evolution of hospitality—launching trends that became industry standards, from the craft cocktail movement to zero-proof innovation. Unlike other trade events, Bar & Restaurant Expo unites the entire on-premise ecosystem—from independent operators and national chains to distributors, brands, and investors—creating a truly cross-industry platform where ideas and relationships thrive.

An Immersive Expo Experience Like Never Before

2026 brings an even more immersive and interactive show floor, designed to spark creativity and discovery at every turn. Owners and operators can dive into

The Bar – A live-action bar environment where experts showcase mixology trends and beverage innovation in real time.

– A live-action bar environment where experts showcase mixology trends and beverage innovation in real time. The Chef’s Stage – Where culinary masters take the spotlight with demos, tastings, and techniques that inspire the next menu breakthrough.

– Where culinary masters take the spotlight with demos, tastings, and techniques that inspire the next menu breakthrough. Restaurant Zone – The ultimate destination for restaurant owners and operators to explore front- and back-of-house solutions.

– The ultimate destination for restaurant owners and operators to explore front- and back-of-house solutions. BREx Talks – Bite-sized content to deliver a shot of inspiration.

– Bite-sized content to deliver a shot of inspiration. Japanese Pavilion in partnership with SP-RING USA - A vibrant collection of 40 innovative Japanese brands introducing attendees to exciting and delicious food and beverage offerings that fuse authentic tradition with cutting-edge culinary creativity.

- A vibrant collection of 40 innovative Japanese brands introducing attendees to exciting and delicious food and beverage offerings that fuse authentic tradition with cutting-edge culinary creativity. Zero Proof Trends – Sample and discover the booming non-alcoholic and functional beverage segment redefining the modern bar scene.

Conference Program and Speakers

The 2026 conference program delivers unparalleled insight from the industry’s best and brightest, equipping attendees with practical strategies to thrive in today’s fast-changing hospitality landscape. Covering everything from operations and leadership to marketing, technology, and beverage strategy, the program dives deep into the issues shaping the industry’s future.

This year’s agenda features sessions on:

How to Use AI

Gen Z as Employees and Customers

Alternate Revenue Streams in the Digital Economy

How to Track and Control Costs

And much more



Attendees will walk away with actionable tools and proven frameworks from immersive masterclasses, workshops, and conference sessions designed to elevate operations, inspire innovation, and increase profitability.

Can’t-Miss Parties and VIP Experiences

Bar & Restaurant Expo isn’t just about business—it’s about celebrating the culture that makes this industry thrive. Additional VIP experiences and exclusive parties will provide a backdrop for socialization across some of the most hospitality-forward venues in Las Vegas.

Sponsors and Partners

Bar & Restaurant Expo proudly partners with Alto Shaam, Brunswick Bowling, Diageo, Door Dash, Handy Seafood, Heineken, Hoshizaki, Kikkoman, Land O’Lakes, Ole Smoky Distillery, SkyTab, SpotOn, Square, Tito’s, Uber Eats, Workwear Outfitters, QubicaAMF Worldwide, and other leading brands committed to advancing the bar and restaurant community.

Registration is now open at www.barandrestaurantexpo.com

If you’re interested in sponsoring, contact Elliot Howell, Sales Director at ehowell@questex.com

About Bar & Restaurant Expo

Bar & Restaurant Expo has continued to evolve and mirror the fast-paced, trend-setting nature of the hospitality industry. The event provided the specific tools that bar and restaurant owners, operators, and managers need to grow their businesses, compete, and succeed in this hyper-competitive and dynamic industry. The Bar & Restaurant Group is a division of the Questex Hospitality Group which also produces Vibe Conference, World Tea Expo, and daily content on barandrestaurant.com and worldteanews.com.

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Michelle Osborne

Questex Hospitality Group

mosborne@questex.com