Rowland.ai Named Disruptive Technology of the Year by The Energy Council

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rowland.ai, a provider of intelligent AI document processing solutions for land and energy professionals, has been recognized as 2025 Disruptive Technology of the Year by The Energy Council at the Minerals and NonOp Assembly Awards. The honor comes following the company's August 2025 launch of Rowland V2, a major platform update that introduces advanced document processing, intelligent workflows, projects and collaboration features, and production-ready enterprise SDKs.

The award was voted on by industry peers and recognizes Rowland.ai as a leader in AI innovation transforming the energy sector. The company competed against notable industry presences including Enverus and previous winners MineralAnswers.com and ComboCurve, making Rowland.ai the youngest company nominated in the category.

Rowland V2 fundamentally transforms how land and energy teams handle mission-critical workflows. The platform now processes oil and gas documents 10x faster with intelligent classification and inline editing, instantly converts any document into perfectly structured data with custom extraction schemas, and unites teams around intelligent workspaces that organize documents, conversations, and workflows. Enterprise customers gain access to production-ready client libraries, developer tools, and comprehensive APIs purpose-built for industry-specific AI processing and automated workflows.

"This recognition as a leader in AI innovation means the world to our team," said Blake Susman, Founder of Rowland.ai. "From day one, our mission has been to empower energy companies with reliable AI that amplifies their land professionals' expertise rather than replaces it. This award affirms that meaningful innovation in our industry comes from uniting deep domain knowledge with transformative technology, not to disrupt people, but to elevate them."

Rowland.ai is purpose-built for enterprise customers and land teams across the oil and gas sector seeking to streamline workflows, make informed decisions faster, and maximize operational efficiency. The Disruptive Technology of the Year award validates the company's approach to combining industry expertise with cutting-edge AI to solve real challenges faced by energy professionals.

About Rowland.ai

Built by landmen and leading Silicon Valley experts, Rowland.ai incorporates decades of land management experience into an AI platform with a deep understanding of the complexities of land work in the energy industry. Rowland provides expert advice, instant analysis, and actionable insights at machine speed, all supported by a SOC 2-compliant infrastructure. New features, including advanced document processing, intelligent workflows, and software development tools, make Rowland the most comprehensive AI solution for land professionals.

Media Contact: Ben Brussat, ben@rowland.ai

