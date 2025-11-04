AnswerThePublic Launches AI Dashboard to Enhance Strategic Content Intelligence Advantages for Marketers

San Diego, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, a leader in end-to-end digital marketing, today unveiled a new comprehensive AI Dashboard in its popular content and audience intelligence platform, AnswerThePublic. Users can now see a panoramic view of topics across AI models, search engines, social media, and shopping with enhanced user intent and sentiment analysis metrics.

The new AI Dashboard provides marketers with a smarter way to understand their audience, moving beyond basic keyword research to reveal real-time behavior, intent, and emotions behind the search. Outdated search volume metrics are replaced with user intent and audience sentiment analysis tools in the AI Dashboard. These metrics provide more powerful insights that reflect how people think, feel, and engage across today’s search everywhere landscape.

“Content marketers are under growing pressure to create high-performing content across traditional search, social platforms, AI models, and e-commerce,” said Luisa Moscoso, chief product officer at AnswerThePublic. “The new AI Dashboard addresses this complexity by bringing all those audience signals into one place, helping marketers create content that resonates across every channel, at scale.”

Combining user intent and sentiment analysis in the AI Dashboard enables marketers to go deeper than what their audience is searching for and understand the emotional drivers behind those queries. The full-scale audience intelligence platform now offers a new way to generate AI content ideas that align with real-world behavior across search, social, and commerce.

Marketers can uncover everything from ChatGPT prompt ideas for marketing campaigns to YouTube video ideas or TikTok content ideas that reflect trending sentiment and meet consumer needs.

AnswerThePublic aggregates consumer insight signals from large language models, Google and Bing search trends, Reddit conversations, YouTube threads, and shopping data from platforms like Amazon, all in one place. This provides content freelancers and brand teams with an accessible and holistic content strategy tool, eliminating the steep costs associated with enterprise technology.

As search shifts toward AI overviews and users turn to tools like ChatGPT and TikTok for answers, content visibility hinges on audience resonance, not just rankings. The AnswerThePublic AI Dashboard is purpose-built for this shift, empowering marketers to craft content that is more personalized to intent and the drivers of the search.

“These insights are shaping our technology and strengthening the strategies we deliver for clients to drive better results and stay ahead of their competition,” said Mike Gullaksen, CEO of NP Digital. “This data provides a clearer view of what matters to the audience so brands connect more deeply as AI continues to reshape discovery behavior online.”

Understand your audience deeper than ever before. During the launch week, marketers are invited to experience the new ATP AI Dashboard at answerthepublic.com

About NP Digital:



NP Digital is a global digital marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platforms, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning end-to-end digital marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most prominent Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, direct-to-consumer (DTC) challenger-type organizations. For more information, visit npdigital.com.

