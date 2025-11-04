Artificial Intelligence Powered Dermatology Lesion Triaging Research Report 2025: Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2029, Driven by Proscia Inc., SkinVision B.V., and MetaOptima Technology

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Dermatology Lesion Triaging Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Dermatology Lesion Triaging Global Market Report 2025 offers indispensable insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management seeking to navigate the vibrant growth of this market. As AI technology increasingly revolutionizes dermatological practices, understanding the evolving landscape is crucial for long-term success. This comprehensive report serves as a guide to the trends shaping the market over the next decade and beyond.





The report identifies key companies including Proscia Inc., SkinVision B.V., and MetaOptima Technology Inc. It covers significant regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe, providing a nuanced understanding of each area's market dynamics.

The AI-powered dermatology lesion triaging market is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating an increase from $0.85 billion in 2024 to $1.12 billion in 2025, reflecting a CAGR of 32.3%. This expansion is largely driven by advancements in mobile health apps and telemedicine, as well as increased awareness of skin health. By 2029, the market is expected to reach $3.4 billion, growing at a CAGR of 31.9%, fueled by the rising incidence of skin cancer, demand for personalized medicine, and investments in healthcare AI solutions.

Key trends include real-time lesion analysis, integration with electronic health records, and mobile-based skin assessment tools. The surge in skin cancer cases, attributed to UV radiation, is a catalyst for market demand, as AI-powered solutions enable early detection and accurate diagnosis, ultimately improving patient outcomes. For example, Cancer Australia reported around 8,257 new melanoma cases in 2023, highlighting the urgent need for these technologies.

Industry leaders are innovating with AI-driven imaging platforms to enhance diagnostics and streamline clinical workflows. Enspectra Health Inc. achieved FDA Breakthrough Device Designation in 2024 for its VIO Skin Platform, which provides non-invasive, real-time images of skin tissues, aiding in the classification of lesions suspicious for basal and squamous cell carcinomas. This innovation supports clinical decision-making and reduces unnecessary biopsies.

In 2025, Affidea B.V. partnered with Skin Analytics Ltd. to advance skin cancer assessments, leveraging AI to enhance detection and expedite specialist referrals. This collaboration aims to support timely diagnoses and improve access to dermatological care. The market's major players include Proscia Inc., SkinVision B.V., MetaOptima Technology Inc., and others.

North America was identified as the leading region in 2024, driven by technological advancements and increased healthcare digitization. However, rapid changes in global trade relations and tariffs could impact the market. U.S. tariff changes in 2025 significantly affected healthcare costs and supply chains, prompting industry shifts towards local manufacturing and advocacy for tariff exemptions.

AI-powered dermatology lesion triaging integrates sophisticated algorithms for evaluating skin lesions, enhancing the speed and accuracy of clinical decisions. The market comprises software, hardware, and services that enable automated analysis and triaging of skin lesions for hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 31.9% Regions Covered Global



Scope of the Report

The market is dissected by components: Software, Hardware, and Services.

Deployment modes covered include Cloud-Based and On-Premises options.

Lesion types are categorized into Benign, Malignant, and Pre-Malignant.

Applications range from Skin Cancer Detection to Teledermatology and Clinical Decision Support.

End-users encompass Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, and Research Institutes.

Companies Featured

Proscia Inc.

Aysa Hospitality

SkinVision B.V.

MetaOptima Technology Inc.

SkinIO Inc.

Skin Analytics Ltd.

DermaSensor Inc.

Dxcover Ltd.

Skinive

Legit.Health

Veriskin

VivoSight

BelleTorus

First Derm

CureSkin

Skinopathy

DermLens AI

Enspectra Health Inc.

Dermie.AI

