AI-Powered Clinical Trial Site Feasibility Research Report 2025: Market to Reach $3.55 Billion by 2029, Fueled by Accelerated Trial Recruitment, Decentralized Study Models, and Advanced Data Capture

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Clinical Trial Site Feasibility Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered clinical trial site feasibility market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $1.24 billion in 2024 to $1.53 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.8%. Growth during the historic period was driven by the rising adoption of AI in clinical research, increasing demand for faster patient recruitment, expansion of decentralized clinical trials, advancements in electronic data capture systems, and regulatory support for innovative trial designs. The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered clinical trial site feasibility market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.55 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4%.







Growth in the forecast period is expected to be fueled by the integration of real-world data with AI analytics, expansion of virtual clinical trial platforms, rising investment in precision medicine, adoption of predictive modeling for site selection, and development of adaptive trial designs powered by AI. Key trends anticipated for the forecast period include the use of predictive analytics to optimize site selection, integration of real-world data to strengthen feasibility assessments, deployment of machine learning algorithms to forecast patient recruitment, adoption of cloud-based AI platforms for collaborative trial planning, and application of natural language processing to evaluate site performance data.



The increase in clinical trials is contributing to the expansion of the market due to rising demand for improved trial site selection and participant enrollment. The anticipated growth in clinical trials is expected to drive the artificial intelligence powered clinical trial site feasibility market in the future. Clinical trials are research studies conducted worldwide to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of new medical treatments, drugs, and devices. This rise in clinical trials is largely the result of increased funding in biomedical research and development, as both public and private sectors acknowledge the urgent need for innovative healthcare solutions.

The expansion of clinical trials fuels the need for artificial intelligence powered feasibility tools, as research organizations require advanced systems to identify the most suitable locations, evaluate site performance, and estimate enrollment success. For example, in November 2023, the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry reported that the number of industry-sponsored clinical trials initiated in the United Kingdom grew by 4.3 percent, increasing from 394 trials in 2021 to 411 in 2022. As a result, the growing number of clinical trials is driving the demand for artificial intelligence powered clinical trial site feasibility solutions.



Key companies operating in the artificial intelligence powered clinical trial site feasibility market are concentrating on the development of advanced tools such as artificial intelligence based feasibility and recruitment platforms to enhance site selection and streamline operations within clinical trials. These platforms use artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to evaluate trial protocols and site data, allowing for better identification of clinical sites and more effective patient recruitment through accurate participant matching. This accelerates trial timelines and increases the chances of success.

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered clinical trial site feasibility market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered clinical trial site feasibility report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered clinical trial site feasibility market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.53 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.4% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope

Markets Covered:

Component: Software; Services

Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based; On-Premises

Application: Site Selection; Patient Recruitment; Protocol Design; Performance Analytics; Other Applications

End-User: Pharmaceutical Companies; Contract Research Organizations; Academic Research Institutes; Hospitals; Other End-Users

Subsegments

Software: Predictive Analytics Software; Machine Learning (ML) Platforms; Natural Language Processing (NLP) Tools; Data Visualization Software; Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Integration Software; Real-World Data (RWD) Analytics Software; Risk-Based Monitoring (RBM) Software

Services: Feasibility Assessment Services; Site Selection Services; Patient Recruitment Support Services; Data Management And Analytics Services; Protocol Optimization Services; Regulatory Compliance Support Services; Consulting And Advisory Services

Companies Featured

Oracle Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Labcorp Holdings Inc.

Dassault Systemes SE

Parexel International Corporation

ZS Associates Inc.

Veeva Systems Inc.

Verily Life Sciences LLC

Signant Health Holding Corp.

Saama Technologies LLC

Elligo Health Research Inc.

ConcertAI Inc.

Medable Inc.

Science 37 Inc.

Castor EDC Inc.

Unlearn.AI Inc.

Antidote Technologies Inc.

Deep 6 AI

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ayt40a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment