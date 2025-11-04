CZR Exchange Announces Full Regulatory Expansion Across South America

Bogotá, Colombia, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CZR Exchange, the next-generation cryptocurrency trading platform founded by Charlie Rothkopf, today announced its expansion across Latin America as a fully regulated digital-asset platform. The move marks a key milestone in the company’s mission to provide secure, transparent, and compliant trading experiences for users in one of the fastest-growing crypto regions in the world.



CZR Exchange South America Expansion

Seizing the LATAM Opportunity

Latin America has rapidly emerged as a global hotspot for cryptocurrency adoption, driven by innovation, remittances, inflationary pressures, and the demand for accessible financial alternatives. Markets such as Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, and Mexico now rank among the most active globally in digital-asset use. Recognizing this opportunity, CZR Exchange launched its “LATAM Takeover” initiative to connect regional economies with global liquidity and bring institutional-grade infrastructure to everyday users.

“Latin America represents the heart of crypto adoption – driven by resilience, creativity, and a sense of community,” said Charlie Rothkopf, Founder and CEO of CZR Exchange. “Our compliance-first expansion ensures that users in South America can trade with confidence, knowing their assets are protected under transparent and regulated frameworks.”

A Compliance-First Framework

CZR Exchange’s expansion is underpinned by a robust regulatory and security foundation. Following the relocation of its global headquarters to Malta, the company has begun pursuing licensing in several South American jurisdictions, reflecting its commitment to aligning with both global and national standards.

The exchange’s roadmap includes strengthening fiat on- and off-ramp integrations, developing regional liquidity networks, and introducing localized versions of its platform tailored to LATAM users. With rigorous AML and KYC standards, audited asset custody, and transparent operational procedures, CZR Exchange is setting a new benchmark for trust and compliance in the region’s crypto markets.

Navigating South America’s Regulatory Landscape

The regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies in Latin America continues to evolve, with several nations taking decisive steps toward structured oversight. Brazil’s Law No. 14,478/2022 formally recognized virtual asset service providers and established the central bank as the lead regulator, while Colombia continues to test frameworks through government-backed regulatory sandboxes.

By proactively engaging with these developments, CZR Exchange positions itself as a credible partner for both retail and institutional participants seeking compliant access to digital assets. Its transparent approach provides users with greater security, improved fiat access, and long-term reliability in markets historically underserved by traditional banking systems.

Looking Ahead

As part of its LATAM strategy, CZR Exchange plans to expand its partnerships with local financial institutions, publish regional compliance reports, and launch localized product offerings that integrate with regional currencies and payment systems. The company’s focus remains on fostering trust, liquidity, and accessibility while bridging traditional finance with the decentralized economy.

About CZR Exchange

CZR Exchange is a global digital asset trading platform headquartered in the Cayman Islands. Combining cutting-edge technology with a compliance-driven approach, CZR enables users to trade seamlessly across borders while ensuring instant settlement and institutional-grade security.

