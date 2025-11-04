AI Powered Chronic Pain Coaching Research Report 2025: Market to Hit $3.77 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 22.5%, Driven by Personalized Digital Pain Management - Global Long-term Forecast to 2034

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Chronic Pain Coaching Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chronic pain coaching market size has grown exponential in recent years. It will grow from $1.37 billion in 2024 to $1.68 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.8%. The growth during the historic period is linked to increasing demand for personalized healthcare solutions, rising prevalence of chronic pain conditions, growing adoption of telehealth and remote patient monitoring, higher demand for real-time pain tracking and intervention, and increasing consumer trust in AI-driven health recommendations. The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chronic pain coaching market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.77 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.5%.







The growth projected for the forecast period is driven by a rising geriatric population with higher incidence of chronic pain, increasing adoption of mobile health apps for self-care, expanding research in predictive analytics for pain management, a growing role of digital biomarkers in pain monitoring, and greater availability of big data for pain pattern analysis. Primary trends during the forecast period include technology-driven personalized pain management plans, technology-enhanced virtual reality pain relief tools, AI-powered multilingual coaching platforms, development of precision pain education resources, and integration of AI coaching with telehealth platforms.



The growing prevalence of diabetes is expected to support the expansion of the artificial intelligence powered chronic pain coaching market. Diabetes is a long-term condition in which the body struggles to regulate blood sugar levels due to issues with insulin production or utilization. The increase in diabetes cases is linked to sedentary lifestyles marked by low physical activity and prolonged periods of sitting, which contribute to weight gain and metabolic disruptions that elevate the risk of insulin resistance.

Artificial intelligence powered chronic pain coaching supports diabetes management by helping patients cope with pain and promoting lifestyle changes that assist in maintaining healthier blood sugar levels. For example, in March 2025, the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities in the United Kingdom reported that the prevalence of type 2 diabetes among adults aged seventeen and older in England rose to seven percent in March 2024, up from six point eight percent in March 2023. This increasing prevalence of diabetes is contributing to the growth of the artificial intelligence powered chronic pain coaching market.



Leading companies in the artificial intelligence powered chronic pain coaching market are focusing on advanced solutions such as digital health coaching platforms to improve personalized care, increase patient involvement, and deliver data-driven insights for more effective pain management. Digital health coaching platforms are tools powered by artificial intelligence that offer tailored guidance, track user progress, and provide virtual support to help individuals manage chronic pain more successfully. For example, in January 2025, Elyfia Ltd., a digital health company based in the United Kingdom, introduced a digital health coaching platform developed for patients with fibromyalgia.

The platform combines the expertise of doctors, personal trainers, and certified coaches with artificial intelligence technology to deliver personalized coaching. It uses real-time data from wearable devices and user input to track symptoms, recognize patterns, and provide tailored care recommendations. This approach supports users in managing fibromyalgia symptoms such as widespread pain, fatigue, and sleep disturbances by promoting healthier lifestyle habits through interactive modules and on-demand coaching available via smartphones.



In February 2025, XRHealth USA Inc., a healthcare solutions company based in the United States specializing in virtual and augmented reality, acquired RealizedCare for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, XRHealth seeks to expand its therapeutic extended reality platform powered by artificial intelligence by integrating RealizedCare's validated methods and artificial intelligence triage tool.

This combination aims to enhance personalized care for chronic pain and behavioral health management, resulting in the world's largest therapeutic extended reality platform powered by artificial intelligence and increasing access to evidence-based, value-based care solutions. RealizedCare is a healthcare company based in the United States that offers artificial intelligence powered chronic pain coaching as part of its comprehensive digital care management platform.



North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chronic pain coaching market in 2024. The regions covered in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chronic pain coaching report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chronic pain coaching market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

