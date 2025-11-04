AI-Powered Acute Stroke Triage Research Report 2025: Market to Reach $3.83 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 22.2%, Amid Push for Faster, Smarter Emergency Care - Global Long-term Forecast to 2034

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Acute Stroke Triage Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered acute stroke triage market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $1.41 billion in 2024 to $1.72 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.5%. The growth during the historic period is driven by rising stroke incidence among the aging population, increasing burden of stroke-related mortality and morbidity, higher prevalence of chronic diseases, expansion of government awareness programs, and growth of healthcare infrastructure.







The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered acute stroke triage market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.83 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.2%. The projected growth in the forecast period is supported by increasing healthcare investments in stroke care, greater adoption of stroke management strategies, expanded healthcare access in emerging markets, rising public awareness of stroke symptoms, and stronger emphasis on early medical intervention.

Key trends in this period include advancements in imaging analysis, development of AI-based decision support platforms, innovations in mobile stroke units, investment in cloud-based healthcare solutions, integration of telemedicine in research and development, and progress in virtual reality training for medical personnel.



The increasing occurrence of stroke is expected to drive the growth of the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered acute stroke triage market. A stroke happens when the blood flow to the brain is disrupted, leading to cell damage and potentially resulting in disability or death if not addressed quickly. Hypertension plays a significant role in the rising incidence of stroke, as high blood pressure heightens the risk of blockages or ruptures in brain vessels.

AI-powered acute stroke triage systems assist in diagnosing strokes by quickly analyzing brain scans, which is vital for early identification of stroke type and severity. These systems reduce diagnostic delays by prioritizing urgent cases, speeding up treatment and improving patient outcomes. For example, in September 2024, the Stroke Foundation, an Australia-based non-profit, reported that in 2023, about 45,785 Australians experienced a stroke, with one stroke occurring every 11 minutes. Of these, 34,793 were first-time occurrences. As a result, the rising incidence of stroke is driving the growth of AI-powered acute stroke triage technologies.



Leading companies in the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered acute stroke triage market are focused on developing advanced solutions, such as AI algorithms, to improve diagnostic precision, speed up triage processes, and enhance clinical results. These AI algorithms use sophisticated computational methods to analyze data, identify patterns, make predictions, and assist in decision-making. For instance, in April 2023, RapidAI Inc., a US-based provider of cerebrovascular imaging solutions, received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for Rapid Noncontrast Computed Tomography (NCCT) Stroke.

This AI solution aids in detecting suspected intracranial hemorrhage (ICH) and large vessel occlusion (LVO) using standard CT scans. The system automatically processes NCCT images and sends triage alerts through PACS, email, and the Rapid mobile app, reducing the time between door-to-imaging and door-to-decision. It also supports quicker transfer and treatment decisions, minimizes delays for advanced imaging, and improves access to stroke care at hospitals of all levels.



In February 2023, Bayer AG, a German life sciences company, acquired Blackford Analysis Ltd., a UK-based company specializing in AI-powered imaging solutions for acute stroke triage, for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition allows Bayer to expand its AI imaging capabilities by integrating Blackford's imaging platform with Bayer's global resources. This merger aims to improve clinical workflows, enhance diagnostic efficiency, and elevate patient care while preserving innovation in the field.



North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered acute stroke triage market in 2024. The regions covered in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered acute stroke triage report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered acute stroke triage market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.



Note that the outlook for this market is being affected by rapid changes in trade relations and tariffs globally. The report will be updated prior to delivery to reflect the latest status, including revised forecasts and quantified impact analysis. The report's Recommendations and Conclusions sections will be updated to give strategies for entities dealing with the fast-moving international environment.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.72 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.83 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.2% Regions Covered Global



Markets Covered:

Component: Software; Hardware; Services

Deployment Mode: On-Premises; Cloud-Based

Application: Hospitals; Diagnostic Centers; Emergency Medical Services; Research Institutes; Other Applications

End-User: Healthcare Providers; Radiology Centers; Academic And Research Institutes; Other End-Users

Software: Clinical Decision Support Software; Imaging And Diagnostics Software; Workflow Management Software; Data Integration And Interoperability Platforms; Predictive Analytics And Machine Learning Tools

Hardware: Medical Imaging Devices; Edge Computing Devices; AI Processing Units; Workstations And Servers; Networking And Storage Devices

Services: Implementation And Integration Services; Training And Education Services; Maintenance and Support Services; Consulting Services; Cloud-Based Deployment and Managed Services

Siemens Healthineers AG

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co. Ltd.

Viz.ai Inc.

Aidoc Medical Ltd.

RapidAI Inc.

Qure.ai Technologies Private Limited

Harrison.ai Pty Ltd

Infervision Inc.

Circle Cardiovascular Imaging Inc.

Behold.ai Ltd.

Brainomix Ltd.

JLK Inc.

BioMind.ai Pte. Ltd.

Sevaro Health Inc.

Heuron Technologies Inc.

Nicolab Inc.

icometrix NV

Deep01 Inc.

SNAC Medical Inc.

BrainScan.ai Ltd.

Cercare Medical Ltd.

Avicenna.AI GmbH

