SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Results of shareholders' meeting

Attached are the results of the shareholders’ meeting of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., held today, Tuesday, 4 November 2025.

Further information is available from Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð Gylfason, CEO, at fjarfestar@skel.is


