SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Results of shareholders' meeting

Attached are the results of the shareholders’ meeting of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., held today, Tuesday, 4 November 2025.
Further information is available from Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð Gylfason, CEO, at fjarfestar@skel.is
Attachment
| Source: SKEL fjárfestingafélag SKEL fjárfestingafélag
Attached are the results of the shareholders’ meeting of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., held today, Tuesday, 4 November 2025.
Further information is available from Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð Gylfason, CEO, at fjarfestar@skel.is
Attachment
Enclosed is the trading statement of Skel fjárfestingafélag hf. for the third quarter of 2025. For further information, or to request a meeting, please contact fjarfestar@skel.is ...Read More
The shareholders’ meeting of SKEL will be held at 4:00 PM on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, in Ballroom B at the Reykjavík Edition, Austurbakki 2, 101 Reykjavík. Attached are the meeting agenda and the...Read More