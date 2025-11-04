Gastric Cancer Global and Regional Market Analysis 2025-2035: Focus on Treatment Type and End User with Profiles of Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca, Roche, Merck & Co., Eli Lilly & Company and More

Precision oncology is tailoring treatments based on molecular profiles, while new surgical and radiotherapy methods boost recovery. Despite challenges like late diagnosis and high treatment costs, leading pharmaceutical companies are driving therapeutic innovation. Strategic alliances and investments in clinical trials are expected to enhance access to new treatments globally.

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gastric Cancer Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Treatment Type, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gastric cancer market is projected to grow steadily during the forecast period, driven by the rising global burden of gastric malignancies, increasing cancer screening awareness, and rapid innovation in targeted and immune-based therapies. Gastric cancer remains one of the most common causes of cancer-related mortality, particularly in Asia-Pacific and parts of Europe, with high unmet clinical needs in both early detection and advanced treatment.

The market is witnessing strong momentum due to the adoption of biomarker-based diagnostics, improvements in endoscopic technologies, and the clinical success of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors, HER2-targeted drugs, and VEGF inhibitors. Combination regimens integrating chemotherapy with immunotherapy are increasingly becoming the standard of care in advanced disease, improving progression-free and overall survival rates.

Another key growth driver is the shift toward precision oncology, where therapies are tailored to molecular profiles such as HER2 positivity, microsatellite instability (MSI-H), and PD-L1 expression. Meanwhile, minimally invasive surgical techniques and novel radiotherapy methods are improving recovery and survival in operable cases.

Despite these advances, the market faces challenges, including late-stage diagnosis in developing countries, high treatment costs, variability in treatment response, and disparities in access to cutting-edge therapies. These issues highlight the ongoing need for affordable immunotherapies, expanded screening programs, and region-specific treatment strategies.

The competitive landscape of the gastric cancer market features strong participation from global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, with notable players including Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck & Co., Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, BeOne Medicines, Zymeworks Inc., and Bristol Myers Squibb. These companies are actively engaged in developing and commercializing innovative therapies such as checkpoint inhibitors, HER2-targeted drugs, and combination regimens, which are shaping treatment standards. Strategic collaborations, licensing agreements, and continuous investments in clinical trials and biomarker-driven drug development are expected to accelerate therapeutic innovation and expand treatment access across key global markets.

Looking ahead, the global gastric cancer market is projected to maintain growth momentum, driven by expanding therapeutic innovations, increasing disease awareness, and healthcare investments in emerging markets. Continued emphasis on targeted biologics, improved drug delivery systems, and precision medicine approaches are expected to enhance treatment outcomes and patient satisfaction.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Treatment Type

  • Chemotherapy
  • Targeted Therapy
  • Immunotherapy
  • Radiotherapy
  • Surgery
  • Others

Segmentation 2: by End User

  • Hospitals
  • Specialty Cancer Centers
  • Others

Segmentation 3: by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific

The gastric cancer market is expected to grow significantly, with Asia-Pacific contributing the largest patient pool and North America leading in advanced therapy adoption. By 2035, immunotherapy and targeted therapy are projected to account for the majority of treatment revenue, while chemotherapy's share will decline gradually as combination and personalized regimens expand.

Market Dynamics

  • Drivers
    • Technological advancements in gastric cancer treatment.
    • Increasing prevalence of gastric cancer worldwide.
    • Growing investments in healthcare infrastructure.
  • Challenges
    • High cost of treatment.
    • Lack of awareness in underdeveloped regions.
  • Case Studies
    • Success stories of advanced treatment implementation.
  • Industry Trends
    • Shift towards personalized medicine.
  • Opportunities
    • Expansion into emerging markets.
    • Development of innovative therapies.

Companies Profiled

  • Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.
  • AstraZeneca
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Merck & Co., Inc.
  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • Pfizer
  • BeOne Medicines
  • Zymeworks Inc.
  • Bristol Myers Squibb

