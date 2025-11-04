Custom Fireplace Patio & Bbq Relocates to New 10,000-Square-Foot Showroom After 52 Years

PLEASANTON, CA, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Fireplace Patio & Bbq, a family-owned Bay Area company specializing in fireplaces, outdoor kitchens, hot tubs and luxury outdoor living products, has relocated its retail showroom after more than five decades in Dublin, California. The move marks a major milestone for the business as it opens a new 10,000-square-foot modern showroom in Pleasanton designed to showcase an expanded range of products and a renewed commitment to design, service, and customer experience.

Founded in 1972, Custom Fireplace Patio & Bbq began as a local fireplace and barbecue equipment store serving homeowners, contractors, architects, and designers throughout the Bay Area. The company quickly became known for supplying and installing premium fireplaces and outdoor kitchen appliances, supported by its own in-house team of technicians who ensured quality installation and long-term service. Its Dublin showroom became a trusted destination for customers seeking expert advice and hands-on product selection.

Over the years, the company evolved from a specialty fireplace retailer into a comprehensive outdoor living resource. While maintaining its strong reputation in fireplaces and BBQ products, Custom Fireplace Patio & Bbq expanded its offerings to include custom outdoor kitchens, fire pits, pergolas, patio furniture, hot tubs, and outdoor heating solutions. This broader focus reflects the company's continued dedication to helping homeowners create cohesive, functional, and luxurious outdoor spaces.

"The move to Pleasanton represents the next chapter in our company's history," said Andy Ligon, President of Custom Fireplace Patio & Bbq. "We wanted a space that could truly reflect the way people live today — blending comfort, design, and technology in outdoor environments."

The new Pleasanton showroom introduces a significantly larger, more contemporary retail environment. At 10,000 square feet, it allows customers to explore an extensive range of displays that capture modern design trends and showcase the latest equipment available in outdoor living. Visitors will find complete backyard setups, from louvered pergolas and built-in outdoor kitchens to pizza ovens, grills, hot tubs, and premium patio furniture — all presented in realistic lifestyle settings that inspire creativity and design ideas.

In addition to product selection, the company now offers in-house design services for outdoor kitchens and louvered pergola systems. This personalized approach enables customers to visualize their projects before installation, ensuring that each design complements both the home and the homeowner's lifestyle. Custom Fireplace Patio & Bbq's experienced staff and in-house installation teams remain central to the company's reputation, providing professional guidance and support from concept to completion.

"Our new showroom allows us to better serve the Bay Area community with a wider range of options and a more immersive shopping experience," said Ligon. "It's not just about selling products — it's about helping customers reimagine their outdoor spaces and create something lasting."

As Custom Fireplace Patio & Bbq looks ahead, its mission remains consistent with the values that have guided it since 1972. The company continues to focus on providing a one-stop destination for everything related to outdoor living — from fireplaces and outdoor kitchens to hot tubs, pergolas, and patio furnishings. With knowledgeable staff, exceptional service, and deep industry expertise, it aims to be an essential resource and trusted partner for homeowners, designers, and contractors across the Bay Area.

Through its move to Pleasanton, Custom Fireplace Patio & Bbq reinforces its long-standing commitment to craftsmanship, service, and community. The company invites both new and returning customers to experience the expanded showroom and discover how thoughtful design and quality products can transform the outdoor living experience.

