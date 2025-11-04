Assessment of the 2025 Global Wine Market: Industry Faces Challenges with Tight Supplies and Climate Risks, Yet Opportunities Abound in Premium, Sparkling, Organic, and Biodynamic Segments

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Assessment of the Global Wine Market 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers a comprehensive strategic assessment of a global wine industry grappling with tight supplies, shifting consumption patterns, and mounting climate-related risks.

Global production has fallen to an estimated 225.8 million hectolitres in 2024 - the lowest level in more than sixty years - driving producers to reassess pricing, inventory management, and long-term vineyard planning. Despite volume declines, category value remains resilient as premium and sparkling wines continue to outperform mass-market offerings.

Supply remains heavily concentrated: a small group of leading wine-growing nations contributes roughly 80% of worldwide output, with France, Italy, and Spain dominating production. On the demand side, the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany anchor global import activity. While traditional markets are experiencing a gradual reduction in per capita drinking, momentum is building in higher-value segments including organic, biodynamic, and rose wines, reflecting consumer interest in wellness, provenance, and sustainability.

Competitive strategies are evolving rapidly. Major global players - such as LVMH, Pernod Ricard, Treasury Wine Estates, Concha y Toro, and Torres - are strengthening their premium portfolios, accelerating ESG investments, and expanding digital and direct-to-consumer channels. Meanwhile, governments are influencing trade dynamics and supply security through sustainability mandates, rural development initiatives, and ongoing negotiations affecting international wine flows.

Looking ahead, the industry is projected to deliver steady value growth through 2030. Quality over quantity is expected to guide consumer purchasing, and markets such as China show early signs of a cautious import recovery. This report equips investors, producers, and distributors with actionable market intelligence on evolving demand, supply risks, and emerging opportunities across both established and growth markets worldwide.

The report helps the reader gain a strategic view of global wine supply, demand, and pricing trends. Identify opportunities in premiumisation, organic wines, and sparkling segments. Track government policies, trade dynamics, and climate-related risks shaping the industry. Support board-level strategy, and portfolio planning with actionable insights.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Wine Market

Overview

Market Performance & Statistics

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

COVID-19 Impact

Market Outlook

Industry Speak

2. Research Methodology

3. About the Analyst

Key Charts and Graphs

Global Leading Wine Consuming Countries (2020, million hectoliters)

Global Leading Wine Producing Countries (2020, million hectoliters)

Global Leading Wine Exporting Countries by Volume (2020, million hectoliters)

Global Leading Wine Importing Countries by Volume (2020, million hectoliters)

Global Leading Wine Importing Countries by Value (2019, USD)

Global Leading Wine Consuming Countries (2018, million hectoliters)

Global Leading Grape Producing Countries (2018, million tonnes)

Global Leading Wine Producing Countries (2018, million tonnes)

Global Leading Wine Exporting Countries by Volume (2018, million hectoliters)

Global Leading Wine Importing Countries by Volume (2018, million hectoliters)

Companies Featured

LVMH

Pernod Ricard

Treasury Wine Estates

Concha y Toro

Torres

